HappyRun Sports Steps In to Replace Stolen Make-A-Wish E-Bike

After Jaiden's Make-A-Wish e-bike was stolen in Las Vegas, HappyRun Sports stepped in with a replacement — restoring his independence and freedom to ride.

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyRun Sports is featured in a FOX5 Surprise Squad story about Jaiden Rector, a teenager living with cystic fibrosis whose Make-A-Wish gift — a HappyRun G300 Pro — was stolen. The July 16 segment followed Jaiden and his family as the FOX5 team turned a painful loss into an unforgettable surprise.

HappyRun Sports featured on FOX5 Surprise Squad replacing a stolen Make-A-Wish G300 Pro e-bike for Jaiden Rector, a Las Vegas teen living with cystic fibrosis, restoring his freedom and independence. Speed Speed

In the FOX5 interview, Jaiden explained that cystic fibrosis affects his lungs and digestive tract and requires frequent medication and breathing treatments. Running quickly leaves him out of breath, while the G300 Pro gave him an easier way to stay alongside his friends.

"I can actually keep up with my friends — like being a normal kid for once. It was probably the most beautiful thing I've ever had," Jaiden said in the segment.

A G300 Pro That Changed Everyday Life

Jaiden first received the HappyRun G300 Pro through Make-A-Wish. According to the FOX5 segment, Jason, Head of the U.S. Region at HappyRun Sports, personally drove the original bike from Los Angeles to Las Vegas on Jaiden's wish day.

Designed as a high-performance, long-range all-terrain model, the G300 Pro combines electric assistance with adjustable riding modes and a suspension system built for varied outdoor surfaces. For Jaiden, those features had a simple, practical value: he could choose a comfortable pace, join his friends outdoors and experience a greater sense of independence.

The Theft — and an Immediate Response

The G300 Pro was stolen after Jaiden parked it outside while going inside to pick up food. When he returned, it was gone. His mother, Ashley, told FOX5 that the family was shocked and turned to GoFundMe because the stolen bike had been his Make-A-Wish gift.

When word reached the HappyRun team, they took action immediately. As Jason explained on camera, HappyRun could provide another G300 Pro — "no questions asked."

"Another G300 Pro — no questions asked."

Head of the US region Jason then drove from Los Angeles to Las Vegas again — his second personal delivery to Jaiden and his family. Witnessed by FOX5's Surprise Squad, a brand-new G300 Pro appeared in front of Jaiden.

Jaiden's reaction was immediate: "I love it." As the new bike's lights came on and he prepared to ride, he and his family repeatedly thanked the team.

Why the G300 Pro Mattered

The replacement was more than a like-for-like product delivery. The G300 Pro's motor assistance, adjustable settings and all-terrain platform offer a flexible way to ride across different outdoor surfaces. In Jaiden's story, the most meaningful benefit was not a specification on a product page — it was the ability to stay connected with friends and return to an activity he loved.

Showing Up — Again

For HappyRun Sports, the story reflects a simple responsibility: when a product becomes part of someone's ability to participate in everyday life, support should not end with the first delivery.

"Every bike we build is meant to be a reliable companion. In Jaiden's story, that promise means helping a young rider get back outside, stay connected with friends and feel the wind again," said Jason, Head of the U.S. Region at HappyRun Sports. "We don't just build e-bikes; we craft experiences that people truly love."

The Vision: Mobility for Everyone

"HappyRun's mission is direct: mobility should be carbon-neutral, exhilarating and open to everyone — empowering riders to explore a wider world with machines as versatile as they are powerful."

About HappyRun Sports

HappyRun Sports is a California-based electric mobility brand creating electric dirt bikes for off-road exploration, along with e-bikes for recreation, cargo use and everyday mobility. Its portfolio ranges from high-performance models such as the G300 Pro to practical fat-tire and cargo platforms. The company combines product innovation, outdoor enjoyment and dependable after-sales support for riders with different needs and experience levels.

HappyRun has also expanded its safety-focused lineup with a growing range of commuter e-bikes designed for compliant road use and certified to UL 2849 standards, including select models in the G60 and G70 families. These products reflect the company's ongoing commitment to combining versatile everyday performance with recognized electrical-system safety standards.

For more information, visit www.happyrunsports.com.

Source Note

Product descriptions, specifications, executive titles and certification claims are provided by HappyRun Sports.

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SOURCE HAPPYRUN CO., LIMITED