Haptic Holography Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $11.46 Billion by 2030 at a 38.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Haptic Holography Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Market Insights

Increasing demand of Haptic Holograms in Media & Advertising Industry boosts the Global Haptic Holography Market



The global haptic holography market was valued at US$ 351.0 Mn in the year 2021 and expected to reach US$ 11,468.7 Mn by the year 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast from 2022 to 2030.



As humans are moving towards the more digitalized world, technologies to blend the virtual world with physical world is an utilitarian application. Haptic holography is one of them, with capabilities to transform the business in an unimagined way. Furthermore, the global haptic holography market is a novelty market and projected to gain momentum during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for real-time imaging and transfigure imaging are some of the key factors responsible to uplift the market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of haptic holography for product promotion, advertising, marketing, medical scanning, education, entertainment, and other applications have provided momentum to the market growth.



Intelligent holograms also help companies in their product planning & development, sales promotion, large-scale presentation, and for immersive interaction. For instance, in October 2021, the Coca-Cola Company announced a rise of 12% in sales when products were being promoted using HYPERVSN devices. Similarly, other retail companies are also shifting towards touchable holographic projection to sell and promote their brands.



Application Analysis

Consumer Electronics Application Segment anticipated to witness proliferating growth during the Forecast Period



The consumer electronics segment anticipated to witness marvelous growth during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of smart wearable and electronic devices. In addition, the rising trend of smart, durable, and small-sized electronics have transformed the consumer electronics segment. Furthermore, the haptic holography technology being in its rudimentary stage provides an enormous opportunity for the market players to overcome the present limitations. The touchable holography cost is also a major challenge as it costs US$ 98,000 for a 42-inch holographic projection. However, further advancement in the technology cost is expected to reduce in the future.



Presently, 3D holographic technology is remarkably used in commercial applications such as advertising, marketing, brand promotion, and other presentations. Holographic kiosk and digital signage are transforming the retail industry significantly. Looking at robust demand for holographic kiosks from retail industry market players are also investing prominently in developing new advanced holographic kiosks. For instance, in the first quarter of 2021, ARHT Media Inc. announced to launch its first unmanned interactive holographic kiosk.



Key Players

Real View Imaging Ltd.

AV Concepts

Holoxica Ltd.

Musion 3D

SeeReal Technologies

Immersion Corporation

HoloTech Switzerland AG

EchoPixel Inc.

NanoLive SA

Realfiction

Key Industry Development:

On August 31, 2021 , Volkswagen AG acquired a minority stake in SeeReal Technologies. This partnership helped Volkswagen AG to access the display technologies of SeeReal Technologies for automobile sector. The advanced display technology based on haptic holography help the company to display the hidden information by 99% more clarity.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Touchable Hologram Kiosks

Digital Signage

Medical Scanners

Holographic Projection Notebooks

Others

Application

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Defense

Industrial

Commercial

Others

