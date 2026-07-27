Harbour BioMed and Sinopharm Enter Strategic Collaboration to Establish Innovation R&D Consortium

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. ("Sinopharm"). The two parties will establish the Sinopharm - Harbour BioMed Innovation Consortium (the "Innovation Consortium") to advance collaborative research and development of innovative biologics.

Under the terms of the agreement, Harbour BioMed and Sinopharm will collaborate across the full research and development lifecycle of innovative biologics, with a strategic focus on oncology, immune-mediated inflammatory diseases and other therapeutic areas. Harbour BioMed will leverage its globally leading Harbour Mice® fully human antibody technology platform and AI-enabled drug discovery capabilities to drive the discovery and optimization of antibody candidates together with Sinopharm. Sinopharm will contribute their expertise in clinical development, large-scale manufacturing and commercialization, and will be responsible for developing commercial-scale manufacturing processes, producing clinical trial materials, and commercializing products arising from the collaboration. The two parties will jointly fund the research and development activities and share product rights in accordance with mutually agreed terms.

"We are delighted to establish this strategic partnership with Sinopharm," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Harbour BioMed. "Harbour BioMed is committed to becoming a leading platform-driven biopharmaceutical group. Leveraging our globally differentiated Harbour Mice® fully human antibody technology platform and continuously expanding AI-enabled antibody discovery capabilities, we have established strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer. This partnership with Sinopharm represents another important step in advancing our 'platform + pipeline' strategy in China. Sinopharm is a leading pharmaceutical and healthcare group that covers the entire industry chain—from R&D and manufacturing to distribution. With strong R&D capabilities, robust industrial-scale production capacity, proven commercial execution, and an extensive market network, we look forward to deeply integrating the strengths of our technology platform with Sinopharm's full-industry-chain capabilities to jointly accelerate the R&D and accessibility of innovative medicines."

Sinopharm commented: "As the national team in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, Sinopharm has always placed scientific and technological innovation at the core of its development strategy and is accelerating the establishment of a new paradigm that synergizes independent innovation with open collaboration. Harbour BioMed is a world-leading platform-driven biopharmaceutical company, equipped with a rare fully human antibody technology platform and AI-powered antibody discovery capabilities that are at the forefront in China. The establishment of an innovation R&D consortium with Harbour BioMed represents a key move by Sinopharm to optimize resource allocation and enhance R&D efficiency. We look forward to both parties fully leveraging our respective strengths in technology, talent, platforms, and industrial chains to jointly advance the R&D and industrialization of innovative drugs, and to provide patients with more high-quality and affordable treatment options."

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas. The Company is building a robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Our proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. The HCAb-based Antibody Plus technology (HCAb PLUS™) provides comprehensive modality solutions for the development of innovative multi-specific medicines in different disease areas. Additionally, building upon the Harbour Mice® platform, Harbour BioMed launched its first fully human Generative AI HCAb Model powered by its Hu-mAtrIx™ AI platform, accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, HCAb PLUS™, a single B-cell cloning platform and AI technologies, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

SOURCE Harbour BioMed