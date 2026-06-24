HARDEE'S® LAUNCHES "BUBBA'S FULL THROTTLE MEAL" IN PARTNERSHIP WITH 23XI RACING AND BUBBA WALLACE

Limited-edition NASCAR®-inspired combo available starting June 17 with exclusive collectible No. 23 Hardee's die-cast car

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardee's announced today the launch of "Bubba's Full Throttle Meal," a special limited-edition combo celebrating its partnership with 23XI Racing and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. The meal will be available beginning June 17 online and through the My Rewards™ app for a limited time, giving fans an exclusive way to fuel their passion for racing.

Hardee's launches Bubba's Full Throttle Meal, a special limited-edition combo celebrating its partnership with 23XI Racing and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

Bubba's Full Throttle Meal features a five-count Hardee's signature spicy hand-breaded chicken tenders with Buffalo ranch dipping sauce, medium fry, a medium Coke, and an exclusive Bubba Wallce No. 23 Hardee's collectible die-cast car while supplies last. This combo delivers premium hand-breaded tenders for the quality fans crave and the fuel to keep the momentum going all season long.

"I've never been afraid of a little spice, so building a meal around Hardee's spicy tenders was an easy choice," said Bubba Wallace. "Add fries and a Coke, and you've got the perfect combo. I can't wait for fans to check it out and make it part of their race-day routine."

"We're thrilled to partner with Bubba on a meal that represents the best of what Hardee's offers: premium hand-breaded tenders, classic flavors, and an iconic design to create an unforgettable experience," said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's. "Bubba's Full Throttle Meal is guaranteed to be a fan favorite bringing a fun new take on the quality menu items our customers love."

The meal bag features distinctive artwork designed by acclaimed artist and illustrator Stephen Bliss, known for his iconic artwork in one of the world's most widely acclaimed auto racing video games. Bliss brings his signature style to Hardee's, creating a visually striking design that celebrates the partnership with Bubba Wallace.

This creative collaboration is the next chapter in Hardee's partnership with 23XI Racing. Earlier this year, Hardee's joined 23XI Racing as a primary partner with Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team at a moment of remarkable momentum for the sport, joining a growing list of iconic Americana brands choosing NASCAR to reach millions of passionate fans. This announcement paired with Hardee's return to NASCAR after nearly 30 years as the Official Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) of NASCAR, marks one of the most significant comebacks of a heritage brand in recent NASCAR history.

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About Hardee's

Hardee's® is known for authentic and charming goodness and high-quality menu items, including charbroiled burgers like the Hardee's Frisco™, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. For over 65 years, Hardee's has brought people together with hand-crafted menu offerings made by hardworking people, for hardworking people. Together with its franchisees, Hardee's operates more than 1,400 restaurants in 31 states. For more information, visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. is a privately held company based in Franklin, Tenn., and a parent company of Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC, which franchise, own and operate these two well-known quick-service brands which offer premium and innovative menu items such as charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 U.S. states and more than 35 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.