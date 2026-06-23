Carl's Jr.® Dares Road Trippers to "Pass on Jack" This Summer

Customers who show proof they drove past Jack in the Box to eat at Carl's Jr. instead will receive a free Sourdough Star

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans gear up for one of the busiest travel weekends of the summer, Carl's Jr. is issuing a playful challenge to road trippers everywhere to pass Jack for a better burger option, one that's hot, juicy and loaded with real flavor.

Starting June 23, Carl's Jr. is rewarding those who prove their road trip loyalty by putting their flavor where their mouth is. My Rewards™ members who spot a Jack in the Box and keep driving to Carl's Jr. will unlock a free Sourdough Star in their Carl's Jr. app.

Drivers who submit proof of driving past a Jack in the Box to eat at a Carl’s Jr. can earn a FREE Sourdough Star in their MyRewards app. Carl's Jr. Sourdough Star features a charbroiled all-beef patty, two strips of cherrywood bacon, classic sauce, grilled onions, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on thickly sliced toasted sourdough bread.

Claiming a free Sourdough Star is simple. From June 23–June 30, customers can claim their reward by visiting https://www.carlsjr.com/passonjack and uploading screenshot of a GPS route, or any other proof that they stayed the course and kept driving past a Jack in the Box to reach Carl's Jr. Qualifying submissions receive a complimentary Sourdough Star, directly available in the Carl's Jr. app, valid until July 7, 2026.

"When hunger strikes on a road trip, it's tempting to pull over at the first burger joint you see," said Paz Romero, vice president of brand marketing at Carl's Jr. "This summer, we know our loyal fans and new customers are bound to drive by a Carl's Jr., so we want to reward them for stopping at the best burger option on the road."

Fresh off its return last month, the legendary Sourdough Star is back for a limited time, featuring a delectable charbroiled all-beef patty, two strips of cherrywood bacon, classic sauce, grilled onions, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on thickly sliced toasted sourdough bread. To complement the summer lineup, Carl's Jr. also recently announced upgrades to Build Your Own Bag and introduced a new, thirst-quenching Triple Berry drink lineup.

For more news, follow Carl's Jr. on social media. For promotions, download the Carl's Jr. app and join the My Rewards loyalty program.

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X: @CarlsJr

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Terms and Conditions

Pass on Jack Promotion Terms: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. States and D.C. who are 18+ and active My Rewards members. Starts 6/23/26 at 12:00 AM ET; ends 6/30/26 at 11:59 PM ET. To enter, eligible participants must visit https://www.carlsjr.com/passonjack and upload "proof of passing" a Jack in the Box location (photo or GPS route screenshot). Limit one entry per My Rewards account. First 500 eligible entries receive a Free Sourdough Star offer, valid until 7/7/26. Sponsored by Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC. By submitting a photo, entrants warrant that the content does not violate any third-party rights and is not illegal, obscene, defamatory, or otherwise inappropriate, and does not depict unsafe or harmful behavior, including but not limited to use of a mobile device while driving or in violation of traffic laws. Entries that do not comply with these terms will not be eligible. Entries will not be returned. Limit one entry per My Rewards account.

Free Sourdough Star Offer Terms: Claim your free Sourdough Star today (No purchase necessary). Valid until 7/7/26 at participating restaurants only. Offer redeemable via the Carl's Jr. app or order.carlsjr.com by registered My Rewards users. Limit one redemption per registered user. Not valid for use within a combo or in combination with any other offer or discount. Excludes third-party delivery services. © 2026 Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC.

About Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr.® is famous around the world for big, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. For a bold move, guests have ordered items like over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger creations, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream Shakes™ and indulgent breakfast burgers for more than 80 years. Together with its franchisees, Carl's Jr. operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 24 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.carlsjr.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.