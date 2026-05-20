$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues to Investigate the Merger--CCRN, EEX, BLD, and QXO

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) related to its sale to KL Criss Cross Intermediate, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction Cross Country shareholders are expected to receive $13.25 per share in cash.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/cross-country-healthcare-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) related to its sale to affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction Emerald shareholders are expected to receive $5.03 per share in cash.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/emerald-holding-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) related to its sale to QXO, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, TopBuild shareholders will have the right to elect to receive $505.00 in cash or 20.2 shares of QXO common stock for each TopBuild share held.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/topbuild-corp/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO) related to its merger with TopBuild, Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, TopBuild shareholders will have the right to elect to receive $505.00 in cash or 20.2 shares of QXO common stock for each TopBuild share held.

Click here for more info https://monteverdelaw.com/case/qxo-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2026 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC