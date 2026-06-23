The acclaimed actress, writer, director, producer, and advocate, whose own hair journey has been shaped by the brand for years, joins Hårklinikken to help guide its next chapter of growth and innovation.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hårklinikken, the Danish luxury hair and scalp health brand from Copenhagen renowned for its science-backed approach to healthy hair growth, announced a new partnership with acclaimed actress, director, writer, producer, and creative entrepreneur Rashida Jones, who will join the company as Hårklinikken's Partner & Creative Advisor.

Hårklinikken Welcomes Rashida Jones As Partner & Creative Advisor

The partnership marks a significant milestone for Hårklinikken as the brand continues to expand its global presence and deepen its connection with consumers seeking effective, science-led, personalized solutions for long-term hair and scalp health.

Jones was first referred to Hårklinikken over eight years ago by several friends who had achieved amazing results, and she has since become a longtime client and advocate of Hårklinikken, first discovering the brand through her own hair health journey.

As someone who has navigated hair challenges since a young age, she found that the concerns she carried privately had compounded over time. When she had her son in her early 40s, the postpartum shedding that followed was significant. She was also beginning to notice the early signs of perimenopause, a convergence of hormonal shifts that compounded the experience in ways she had not anticipated. Hårklinikken's slower, more considered approach required that clients be at least 12 months postpartum before beginning the program, and this scientific framework and rigor was precisely what she had been looking for.

Her results, developed through years of consistent engagement with the program, were transformative and her confidence followed. A longtime client and advocate, Jones now formalizes that relationship as Partner & Creative Advisor, collaborating closely with the company on creative strategy, product innovation, and consumer engagement initiatives.

"I am thrilled to be joining my friend Lars Skjøth and Hårklinikken as a Partner and Creative Advisor. I come to this partnership so organically as a fan and user of the brand for over eight years. I am excited to share my personal experience and be part of the groundbreaking innovation that Lars and his team have been developing for decades." Rashida Jones, Hårklinikken Partner and Creative Advisor

Founded by hair scientist and researcher Lars Skjøth 34 years ago, Hårklinikken has become the trusted authority in hair and scalp health through its customized treatment programs, expert consultations, and commitment to addressing the root causes of hair thinning and loss.

The brand's philosophy that scalp health is the foundation of hair health, is not simply a positioning statement. It reflects a scientific conviction that Lars Skjøth has championed for decades. Hårklinikken published what is believed to be the first article establishing the link between scalp condition and hair health 28 years ago, a contribution that helped shift the clinical conversation long before scalp health became a mainstream concept.

That scientific foundation is further reinforced by Hårklinikken's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Panos Vasiloudes, a triple-board certified dermatologist and PhD who has worked in close collaboration with Lars Skjøth for 18 years. Together, they combine scientific research and innovation with plant metabolites to develop customized solutions for hair thinning that are effective and gentle. The brand's scientific advisory board includes leading experts across the relevant disciplines of medicine and science including women's health, surgical medicine, and regenerative medicine — a reflection of Hårklinikken's commitment to ensuring that its approach evolves in step with the most current understanding of hair biology, hormonal health, and scalp physiology.

"What has always struck me about Rashida is that she asks the right questions. She wanted to understand the science, see the data, and know exactly what she was putting on her scalp — and that kind of discernment is precisely the client we have spent 34 years building this program for. Her results speak to what is possible with true commitment to the method. We could not be more proud to formalize a partnership that has, in many ways, already existed for years." Lars Skjøth, Founder, Hårklinikken

The collaboration reflects a shared belief that hair and scalp health is not simply a vanity pursuit, but a personal endeavor that encapsulates genetics, hormones, overall bodily wellbeing, life stage, and sense of identity. Together, Hårklinikken and Jones will work to elevate conversations around hair and scalp health while bringing greater visibility to the personalized expertise that has defined the brand for more than three decades.

Jones brings to the partnership not only the perspective of a long-committed client with a proven personal success story, but her creative intelligence — one that has shaped culture across television and film, and now expands her creative scope as a storyteller with several new projects in development. Her understanding of narrative, identity, and audience makes her an exceptionally well-suited collaborator as Hårklinikken deepens its engagement with communities of women navigating hair and scalp changes at every life stage.

Through her role as Partner & Creative Advisor, Jones will contribute to upcoming campaigns, brand initiatives, and strategic projects designed to further Hårklinikken's mission of helping people achieve optimal hair growth through customized, science-led care.

About Hårklinikken

Founded in 1992 in Copenhagen, Hårklinikken's award-winning treatment regimen is expert-formulated and customized to help clients achieve optimal scalp health and long-lasting hair gain. We've masterminded a diagnostic approach to hair health known as The Hårklinikken Method. Beginning with a consultation – conducted virtually or in-person at one of our clinics in New York, Beverly Hills, Copenhagen, Dubai or Reykjavik – our specialists create a regimen of Hårklinikken essentials, personalized to each client's individual needs. We're on a mission to help as many people as possible achieve denser, fuller, stronger, healthier hair with non-pharmaceutical restorative products that optimize conditions for hair growth. Powered by science, perfected by experts, and proven by our clients all over the world.

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SOURCE Hårklinikken