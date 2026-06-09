Harley‑Davidson Announces Return of Revolution® Max Production to U.S. Facilities

Move supports Back to the Bricks strategy and leans into Company's American manufacturing footprint

MILWAUKEE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson" or the "Company") (NYSE: HOG) today announced that it is bringing production of the Revolution® Max platform for North America back to the United States as part of the Company's Back to the Bricks strategy. The move brings machining, powertrain assembly, painting, and final vehicle assembly work back to Harley-Davidson facilities in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, supporting skilled union jobs and strengthening the Company's American manufacturing footprint.

The production transition is expected to be completed ahead of the start of Model Year 2028 production in 2027. Harley-Davidson expects to manufacture over 100,000 motorcycles out of the Company's York, Pennsylvania facility in 2027.

The Company shared the following statement:

For more than a century, Harley-Davidson has invested in American manufacturing, skilled workers, and the communities that build our motorcycles. Today, we're proud to announce another step forward by bringing production of the Revolution® Max platform for North America—including Pan America, Sportster® S, and Nightster models—back to the United States. This move returns machining, powertrain assembly, painting, and final vehicle assembly work to our facilities in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, supporting dozens of additional American manufacturing and union jobs.

The Trump Administration's changes to U.S. trade policy, combined with shifts in the global trade environment, have created new opportunities for companies to invest in domestic manufacturing. For Harley-Davidson under our new CEO Artie Starrs, this means we are able to lean even further into our American manufacturing footprint and build more motorcycles here at home. This decision, which has been months in the making, reflects our commitment to strengthening Harley-Davidson's manufacturing base for the long term.

Harley-Davidson has built motorcycles that represent freedom, independence, and American craftsmanship for 123 consecutive years. That legacy was built by generations of employees, many of them union workers, whose skill and dedication continue to define this company today. We are grateful to our employees, our network of 500+ U.S. dealers, and most importantly our riders for their continued support as we get back to basics that have made Harley-Davidson an enduring symbol of freedom and the most iconic motorcycle brand in the world.

Bill Davidson, Vice President, Special Advisor to the CEO and Global Brand Ambassador, said, "My family has spent generations working in this company, and I've seen firsthand the pride, craftsmanship, and hard work that go into building Harley-Davidson motorcycles in America. My father, Willie, my sister, Karen, and I are incredibly excited about what's happening at Harley-Davidson. Bringing this work back home is another important step in getting back to the bricks, investing in American manufacturing, and building on the values that have made Harley-Davidson one of the most iconic brands in the world."

Company Background

Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, Parts & Accessories, experiences, riding gear and apparel. What We Make: The World's Best Motorcycles. Period. Who We Serve: Motorcycle Riders Worldwide. Why We Do It: To Protect and Grow Motorcycle Culture. What We Stand For: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and has a controlling interest in Harley-Davidson Financial Services and LiveWire Group, Inc. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. LiveWire is committed to developing the technology of the future and investing in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorsports. Learn more at harley-davidson.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company intends that certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by reference to this footnote or because the context of the statement will include words such as the Company "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "estimates," "targets," "intends," "forecasts," "seeks," "sees," "should," "feels," "commits," "assumes," "envisions," or words of similar meaning. Similarly, statements that describe or refer to future expectations, future plans, strategies, objectives, outlooks, targets, guidance, commitments or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, unfavorably or favorably, from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. Certain of such risks and uncertainties are described below. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the Company's ability to: (a) execute its business plans and strategies, including the Company's new strategic plan announced in the second quarter of 2026, successfully execute its approach to a full enterprise economic model, and strengthen its existing businesses while allowing for growth; (b) effectively move production at all or on expected timelines, including production of the Revolution® Max platform for North America back to the United States; (c) manufacture motorcycles at or near its production goals; and (d) strengthen its manufacturing capabilities.

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SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.