Harmon Brothers Moves from the Bathroom to the Living Room with New Soap Opera-Themed Campaign "You'll Never Use Soap to Clean Your Carpets Again After You Watch This Video"

PROVO, Utah, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history, has earned national headlines and 300 million+ views for its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, FiberFix, OraBrush, Poo Pourri, ChatBooks Purple, and many other hits. This week, the renowned spotmakers rolled out another soon-to-be-viral sensation, featuring ZEROREZ, which sells sustainable, safe solutions to clean carpets, upholstery, tile, and other surfaces.
"We knew that our revolutionary product required a revolutionary ad campaign to tell this story, that's why Harmon Brothers was our choice from day one. They took three unique bathroom products from obscurity to household names, and we were confident they could do the same for Zerorez. The result is magical," said Chris Carson, Director of Marketing. "The storyline is brilliant: Anyone who has tried to keep carpets clean knows it can sometimes feel like a drama that never ends. It's so watchable and hilarious you may forget we're solving your problem at the same time, and we can't wait to see the response to this campaign."
You'll Never Use Soap to Clean Your Carpets Again After You Watch This Video, which mimics a Latin soap opera, follows the tormented relationship between a woman and her carpet, which she cannot keep clean through traditional methods. It is not until Zerorez appears that she is able to find a solution to stains, dirt and other unwanted particles, such as dog hair. Unlike traditional carpet cleaning companies that use soaps, detergents, and harsh chemicals, Zerorez uses its patented Powered Water® which is simply water that has been electrolyzed. It cleans like soap, but is safe enough to drink. And best of all, it doesn't leave nasty, soil-attracting residue. In the end, the homeowner finds a way to fall in love with her carpet again!
- Watch the ad on Facebook HERE: https://www.facebook.com/ZerorezCarpetCleaning/
- Watch the ad on YouTube HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnS5Got3mJQ&feature=youtu.be
CREDITS
Agency: Harmon Brothers
Agency Creative Director: Daniel Harmon
Agency Managing Director: Benton Crane
Director of Accounts: Gavin Bentley, Theron Harmon
Producer: Katie Schwarz
Writers: Jonny Vance, Whitney Meek, Kellen Erskine
Director: Kaitlin Snow
Creative Director/Co-Director: Shane Rickard
1st AD: Willem Kampenhout
UPM/Project Manager: Tiffani Barth
Zerorez: Johnny Beehner
Homeowner: Kelly Vrooman
Carpet: Will Rubio
Director of Photography: Tyler Stevens
1st AC: Jameson Dressen
Gaffer: Matt Long
Key Grip: Josh Contor
Editor: Kaitlin Snow
Script Supervisor: Jonah Rindlisbacher
Visual Effects Supervisor: Nick Ritter
Digital Effects: Tyler Stevens, Josh Badger, Bryson Alley
Graphic Design: Brett Crockett & Mike Henderson
Production Sound: Bryan Densley
Sound Design: Kenny Amacher
Behind The Scenes: Sam Loveland & Braden Storrs
Production Assistants: Mario Deangelis, Matt Siemers
Client: Zerorez
CEO: Shawn Moon
Director of Marketing: Chris Carson
Co-Founder: Gaylord Karren
Co-Founder: Jim Stone
Vice President: Bill Shupe
General Manager, SLC: Jake Stone
ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
The Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created 15 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have at least 300 million views.
ABOUT ZEROREZ
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Zerorez Carpet Cleaning is disrupting the decades-old carpet cleaning industry with its innovative, eco-friendly, approach to cleaning carpets without soap, detergents, or harsh chemicals. Zerorez is obsessed with clean, and has developed a patent-pending process to remove more dirt and grime than any other carpet cleaner on the planet. It's completely safe for kids, pets, and the environment. Zerorez is a franchise organization and currently has over 50 franchise locations across the United States.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmon-brothers-moves-from-the-bathroom-to-the-living-room-with-new-soap-opera-themed-campaign-youll-never-use-soap-to-clean-your-carpets-again-after-you-watch-this-video-300640850.html
SOURCE The Harmon Brothers
Share this article