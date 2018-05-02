Harmon Brothers Moves from the Bathroom to the Living Room with New Soap Opera-Themed Campaign "You'll Never Use Soap to Clean Your Carpets Again After You Watch This Video"

"We knew that our revolutionary product required a revolutionary ad campaign to tell this story, that's why Harmon Brothers was our choice from day one. They took three unique bathroom products from obscurity to household names, and we were confident they could do the same for Zerorez. The result is magical," said Chris Carson, Director of Marketing. "The storyline is brilliant: Anyone who has tried to keep carpets clean knows it can sometimes feel like a drama that never ends. It's so watchable and hilarious you may forget we're solving your problem at the same time, and we can't wait to see the response to this campaign."

You'll Never Use Soap to Clean Your Carpets Again After You Watch This Video, which mimics a Latin soap opera, follows the tormented relationship between a woman and her carpet, which she cannot keep clean through traditional methods. It is not until Zerorez appears that she is able to find a solution to stains, dirt and other unwanted particles, such as dog hair. Unlike traditional carpet cleaning companies that use soaps, detergents, and harsh chemicals, Zerorez uses its patented Powered Water® which is simply water that has been electrolyzed. It cleans like soap, but is safe enough to drink. And best of all, it doesn't leave nasty, soil-attracting residue. In the end, the homeowner finds a way to fall in love with her carpet again!

Watch the ad on Facebook HERE: https://www.facebook.com/ZerorezCarpetCleaning/

Watch the ad on YouTube HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnS5Got3mJQ&feature=youtu.be

CREDITS

Agency: Harmon Brothers

Agency Creative Director: Daniel Harmon

Agency Managing Director: Benton Crane

Director of Accounts: Gavin Bentley, Theron Harmon

Producer: Katie Schwarz

Writers: Jonny Vance, Whitney Meek, Kellen Erskine

Director: Kaitlin Snow

Creative Director/Co-Director: Shane Rickard

1st AD: Willem Kampenhout

UPM/Project Manager: Tiffani Barth

Zerorez: Johnny Beehner

Homeowner: Kelly Vrooman

Carpet: Will Rubio

Director of Photography: Tyler Stevens

1st AC: Jameson Dressen

Gaffer: Matt Long

Key Grip: Josh Contor

Editor: Kaitlin Snow

Script Supervisor: Jonah Rindlisbacher

Visual Effects Supervisor: Nick Ritter

Digital Effects: Tyler Stevens, Josh Badger, Bryson Alley

Graphic Design: Brett Crockett & Mike Henderson

Production Sound: Bryan Densley

Sound Design: Kenny Amacher

Behind The Scenes: Sam Loveland & Braden Storrs

Production Assistants: Mario Deangelis, Matt Siemers



Client: Zerorez

CEO: Shawn Moon

Director of Marketing: Chris Carson

Co-Founder: Gaylord Karren

Co-Founder: Jim Stone

Vice President: Bill Shupe

General Manager, SLC: Jake Stone

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

The Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created 15 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have at least 300 million views.

ABOUT ZEROREZ

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Zerorez Carpet Cleaning is disrupting the decades-old carpet cleaning industry with its innovative, eco-friendly, approach to cleaning carpets without soap, detergents, or harsh chemicals. Zerorez is obsessed with clean, and has developed a patent-pending process to remove more dirt and grime than any other carpet cleaner on the planet. It's completely safe for kids, pets, and the environment. Zerorez is a franchise organization and currently has over 50 franchise locations across the United States.

