HarmonyCares Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Two Key Appointments

TROY, Mich., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HarmonyCares, a leading value-based provider of in-home primary care services for people with complex healthcare needs, has announced the appointments of Tom Xu as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Manu Kuppalli as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Xu and Kuppalli bring deep healthcare experience, proven leadership, and a shared commitment to building strong teams and outstanding results to patients, positioning the organization for its next phase of growth.

Xu has more than a decade of leadership experience across market operations, central operations, and engagement. Most recently, he served as the Chief Administrative Officer at Oak Street Health, where he focused on scaling patient-centered care to vulnerable senior adults. He will oversee the patient lifecycle and work across the organization to improve execution, strengthen performance, and enhance patient and provider experience.

"I'm inspired by HarmonyCares' mission to provide high-quality personalized healthcare in the home for people who have difficulty accessing care. The opportunity to help expand access, improve outcomes, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of the population that need it the most is what makes this work rewarding," said Xu.

Kuppalli brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience across high-growth healthcare organizations. He most recently served as the CFO of Bicycle Health, where he focused on sustained profitability and expanding the company's clinical model.

"What excites me most about joining HarmonyCares is the opportunity to support a mission that truly makes a difference in people's lives. I look forward to partnering with the team to strengthen the organization's financial foundation and help expand access to exceptional care to those who need it most," said Kuppalli.

"We are excited to bring in leaders with deep expertise to lead the organization through our next chapter," said HarmonyCares CEO Matt Chance. "Tom's proven ability to scale operations and drive performance and Manu's track record in financial strategy and operational leadership will strengthen our ability to expand access while building the infrastructure needed to support our teams and long-term growth."

With the addition of Xu and Kuppalli to its executive leadership team, HarmonyCares is well positioned to accelerate growth, strengthen operational and financial excellence, and expand access to high-quality, value-based care for patients with complex healthcare needs.

About HarmonyCares

HarmonyCares is a leading national value-based provider of in-home primary care services for people with complex healthcare needs. Headquartered out of Troy, Michigan and Nashville, Tennessee, HarmonyCares operates home-based primary practices in 12+ states and more than 40 markets. HarmonyCares employs more than 300 primary care providers to deliver patient-centered care under an integrated, team-based, physician-driven model. Visit https://harmonycares.com to learn more.

SOURCE U.S. Medical Management