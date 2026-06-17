Harness Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevSecOps Platforms for the Third Consecutive Year

Positioned furthest on Completeness of Vision, to Harness this reflects the industry's shift toward secure, AI-powered software delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevSecOps Platforms, marking its third consecutive year in the Leaders quadrant. Harness was also positioned furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis in the report.

The report's evolution to DevSecOps to us reflects a broader industry shift — one Harness has been anticipating and building for. AI coding assistants have fundamentally changed how software is written and deployed. Teams can generate code faster than ever, but volume without control creates a new class of risk. The challenge now is managing what AI-generated code brings with it: more vulnerabilities, more deployments, more incidents, and more complexity at every stage. That is the problem Harness was built to solve.

"Enterprises are already getting real value from AI for coding. The next bottleneck is everything that comes after — testing, security, compliance, and deployment. As code volume grows, those downstream processes cannot keep up unless AI is applied to them as well," said Jyoti Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Harness. "Harness is built for what comes next: one platform where every part of software delivery works together, with AI agents alongside engineering teams. We believe this Gartner recognition reflects the platform we are building and the work our customers are doing to ship software faster, safer, and at scale."

Platform Innovation and Breadth

Over the past year, Harness has continued to invest across the full spectrum of software delivery. Recent platform expansions span security and risk management, AI-native testing capabilities including flaky test detection and AI impact testing, cloud and AI cost management, AI DLC insights, feature management and experimentation, and resilience engineering.

As AI increases the volume of code, changes, and security findings flowing through the pipeline, enterprises need a platform that connects detection, prioritization, policy, remediation, deployment, and runtime defense into a single governed workflow. Harness embeds security across the full development and delivery workflow, with over 15 products, serving customers including United Airlines, Morningstar, and Choice Hotels.

Strong Customer Satisfaction Across the Globe

Customers choose Harness for both the breadth of the platform and the flexibility to adopt individual modules or the full platform based on their needs, maturity, and business priorities.

Gartner® Peer Insights™ documents that experience through verified ratings and peer reviews. As of February 2026, Harness reviews include the following:

"Our overall experience with Harness has been great – we were their 4th customer and the platform has become a key part of our DevOps and delivery strategy, providing both technical capabilities and clear business value... Harness continues to demonstrate strong innovation and a clear understanding of modern engineering needs." — Senior SRE Manager, media industry, December 2025

"Harness is a powerful and reliable CI/CD tool for medium to large organizations looking for an end-to-end solution for their software delivery lifecycle. Its focus on automation and reducing the manual effort involved in deployments can significantly improve developer productivity." — Senior Full Stack Engineer, banking industry, December 2025

"They are visionary in their space shown by the products and innovation. Their whole team is very responsive to our needs." — Gartner Peer Insights reviewer, February 2026

The Future of DevSecOps

This recognition is a milestone to us, but the road ahead is what drives Harness. The company will continue investing in AI-powered software delivery to help every organization build software that is faster to ship, safer to release, easier to govern, and more resilient in production. The next generation of DevSecOps will be defined by platforms that make security, reliability, and governance invisible costs rather than friction — and that is the platform Harness is building.

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Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for DevSecOps Platforms, 2026, Keith Mann, Thomas Murphy, Bill Holz, 15 June 2026

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About Harness

Harness is the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, enabling engineering teams to build, test, and deliver software faster and more securely. Powered by Harness AI and the Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, the platform brings intelligent automation to every stage of the software delivery lifecycle after code — removing toil and freeing developers from manual, repetitive work. Companies like United Airlines, Morningstar, and Choice Hotels use Harness to accelerate releases by up to 75%, cut cloud costs by 60%, and achieve 10x efficiency across DevOps. Based in San Francisco, Harness is backed by Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

SOURCE Harness