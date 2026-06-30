Harpoon Ventures Closes Oversubscribed $155 Million Fund IV to Back Founders Building Critical Technologies

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harpoon Ventures , the early-stage venture capital firm founded by former Navy SEAL and Olympic medalist Larsen Jensen, today announced the final close of its oversubscribed Fund IV with $155 million in committed capital, bringing the firm to over $450 million in total assets under management.

Fund IV will continue Harpoon's strategy of partnering with founders at the frontier, building mission-critical technologies across artificial intelligence, deep tech, and defense. The new fund comes as technological leadership, industrial capacity, and national security increasingly converge.

"The next generation of companies will not just build great products – they will solve problems that matter to our nation's long-term competitiveness," said Larsen Jensen. "Harpoon was built to help founders move faster across both commercial and government markets, and Fund IV gives us more firepower to back the teams building what the future demands."

Harpoon has built a platform designed to help founders convert government adoption into a growth engine. The firm has helped its founders unlock over $1 billion in government contract opportunities, from non-dilutive grants to major programs of record, supporting them as they navigate government, defense, and enterprise markets.

Fund IV builds on Harpoon's track record as an early backer of breakout critical technology companies. The portfolio counts multiple unicorns such as Aalo Atomics, Astranis, Kodiak, MatX, n8n, Solugen, and Starcloud, in addition to earlier-stage companies building technologies in markets shaped by technical complexity, urgency, and scale.

This fund will additionally support Harpoon's Black Flag program, backing companies at the earliest stages with capital, mentorship, and go-to-market acceleration. Through three cohorts, the program has invested in 12 companies building across various industries strategically important to national security.

Harpoon's limited partners include leading U.S. pensions, endowments, and family offices that share the conviction that critical technologies will define the next era of Western competitiveness.

About Harpoon Ventures

Harpoon Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm based in San Diego backing bold founders building critical technologies to restore and maintain Western strategic advantage for future generations. Founded in 2018 by former Navy SEAL and Olympic medalist Larsen Jensen, Harpoon invests across artificial intelligence, deep tech, and defense. Harpoon provides founders with hands-on operational support, including expertise in government contracting, procurement, and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit: www.harpoon.vc.

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SOURCE Harpoon Ventures