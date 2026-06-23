Harry Ritchie's Celebrates 70 Years Serving Eugene and the Pacific Northwest

EUGENE, Ore., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry Ritchie's Jewelers is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, marking seven decades as a trusted part of the Eugene community and a familiar presence for generations of families across the Pacific Northwest.

Founded in 1956 on Willamette Street, Harry Ritchie's began as a small neighborhood store offering a range of goods, including jewelry. The store was built on personal relationships and a simple philosophy: treat every customer with respect and transparency.

"My grandfather found purpose in bringing joy to people through jewelry," said Tobey Ritchie, Executive Vice President and granddaughter of founder Harry Ritchie. "Today, those values and that commitment are as strong as ever, thanks to the incredible foundation he laid."

Over time, that approach earned the loyalty of the local community, with customers returning again and again to find the ideal gift that signified milestones in their lives – engagements, anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations.

As the company grew beyond Eugene into Washington, Idaho, Northern California, and additional locations throughout Oregon, Harry Ritchie's remained focused on delivering a local, relationship-driven experience while staying connected to the communities it served.

To mark its 70th anniversary, Harry Ritchie's is introducing "The Love Locket," a limited-edition piece inspired by the first jewelry gift Harry Ritchie gave to his wife, Geraldine. The original locket was designed to open from the left to suit Geraldine, who was left-handed. The commemorative version reflects that same detail, offering a nod to the company's beginnings and reflecting its dedication to customizable jewelry.

"There's a tremendous responsibility to honor the values of our past while setting the brand on a course for future success," said Harry Ritchie's CEO, Gabrielle Grazi. "With a refreshed merchandising assortment, a strengthened commitment to natural diamonds, and more ways for guests to access our jewelry, Harry Ritchie's is poised for many more milestone anniversaries."

In addition to The Love Locket release, Harry Ritchies plans to celebrate their 70-year milestone in-store and across their communities with special events, partnerships and promotions throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.harryritchies.com

About Harry Ritchie's Jewelers

Founded in 1956 in Eugene, Oregon, Harry Ritchie's is a family-operated jeweler serving the Pacific Northwest. Deeply rooted in the communities it serves, the company is known for its trusted relationships, ethical sourcing, and personalized service, and has spent 70 years helping guests celebrate life's most meaningful moments.

SOURCE Harry Ritchie's Jewelers