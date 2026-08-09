The proprietary trading firm marks its next chapter with an exclusive Dubai event, joined by some of the trading community's most recognized creators.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVAFX, the UK-registered proprietary trading firm building a reputation for transparent evaluations and reliable trader payouts, today announced that it will host an exclusive launch party in Dubai on 19 August 2026. The celebration brings together the LEVAFX team, its growing global trader community, and a line-up of respected trading content creators.

Harsh Goyal, Founder of LEVAFX, Announces Dubai Launch Celebration on 19 August with Leading Trading

Confirmed to join the celebration are Morning Rohit Star, FX Nation, Rishav Negi, and Anand Rajan — creators who have each built engaged communities around trading education and market analysis. Their presence reflects LEVAFX's commitment to working alongside voices the trading community knows and trusts.

"This launch party is a thank-you as much as a celebration. We built LEVAFX to be the prop firm we wished existed — clear rules, a fair evaluation, and payouts that are actually honoured. Getting to mark this moment in Dubai, alongside creators like Morning Rohit Star, FX Nation, Rishav Negi and Anand Rajan and the traders who believed in us early, means everything."

— Harsh Goyal, Founder, LEVAFX

The Dubai event will bring the LEVAFX community together in person for the first time, offering an evening of networking, conversation, and a shared look at what the firm is building next.

LEVAFX offers skill-based trading evaluations through its own in-house software platform. Traders who meet the firm's published performance and risk-management criteria qualify for a funded account and a share of the profits they generate.

ABOUT LEVAFX

LEVAFX LTD is a proprietary trading firm registered in England & Wales (Company No. 17355265). Through its proprietary platform at levafx.com, LEVAFX provides skill-based trading evaluations and funded-trader programmes built around transparency, clear rules, and reliable payouts. The company was founded by Harsh Goyal.

Media Contact

LEVAFX LTD

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://levafx.com

Press Contact:

Harsh Goyal

https://levafx.com/

SOURCE LEVAFX