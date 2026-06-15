Haruko Partners With Kalshi to Enhance Risk and Portfolio Management for Perpetual Futures

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haruko, the modern digital markets risk and portfolio management system, today announces its integration with Kalshi's perpetual futures exchange, following the CFTC's approval of Kalshi's BTCPERP contract on 29 May 2026. Haruko clients can now manage their Kalshi perpetual futures exposure within a single, consolidated view of their broader multi-asset portfolios, with the same real-time risk and performance oversight they apply everywhere else they trade.

Perpetual futures are among the most actively traded instruments in digital markets globally, yet until now they have existed almost entirely outside the regulated exchange system in the United States. The CFTC's approval of Kalshi's BTCPERP contract under Commission Regulation 40.3 changes that, establishing a domestic regulatory pathway for an asset class that has grown from $28 trillion in annual offshore volume in 2023 to over $90 trillion in 2025. For institutions that require regulated venues and cannot access offshore alternatives, that approval is not an incremental development. It opens a market.

Through the integration, Haruko clients can consolidate their full Kalshi perpetuals activity within the platform alongside broader holdings across traditional and digital asset markets. Haruko's real-time risk and portfolio management capabilities extend fully to perpetual futures exposure, giving institutions the same depth of position monitoring, performance attribution, and oversight across their Kalshi activity as they have across every other venue and asset class they trade.

"The CFTC's approval of Kalshi's BTCPERP contract is a significant regulatory moment for institutional crypto derivatives in the US, and Haruko's integration ensures institutions can act on it immediately. Perpetual futures have been one of the most actively traded instruments in global crypto markets for years, but regulated domestic access simply did not exist. That has now changed. For institutions using Haruko, adding Kalshi perpetuals requires no new infrastructure, no compromise on oversight, and no departure from the operational standards they apply everywhere else. This is how a new regulated market gets institutional participation from day one," said Shamyl Malik, CEO of Haruko.

"Galaxy operates across the full crypto derivatives stack, and perpetual futures are a significant part of how institutional participants express views and manage risk in digital asset markets. The absence of a domestically regulated venue has been a meaningful constraint. The CFTC's approval of Kalshi's BTCPERP contract is a meaningful step toward addressing that gap, and Haruko's integration means we can manage that exposure within the same consolidated risk framework we apply across our entire portfolio. Regulated access, real-time oversight, no operational compromise," said Michael Harvey, Head of Franchise Trading, Galaxy.

"Perps are a natural evolution from Kalshi's prediction markets - this is about the ability to trade based on direction, without needing to predict exactly when something occurs. The development of a regulated onshore market open to both institutional and retail users is the logical next step. It's exciting to work with Haruko and Galaxy to allow institutional clients easy and seamless access to the market," said Andy Ross, Head of Institutional, Kalshi.

About Haruko

Haruko provides the most comprehensive digital markets technology solution for institutions deploying capital across the digital asset ecosystem. Seamless consolidation of positions across exchanges, on-chain, and OTC activity with access to real-time and historical pricing, risk and P&L reporting provides the transparency needed for effective treasury management, compliance, investor reporting, and financial controllership functions.

Haruko has an experienced team of traditional and digital finance industry veterans located across Europe, Asia and The Americas supporting more than 90 institutional clients globally using the award-winning Haruko platform to optimise their front-, middle- and back-office workflows and operational controls.

For more information on Haruko, please visit haruko.com, contact us on [email protected] and follow on LinkedIn.

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the world's largest prediction market. Prediction markets provide accurate, real-time information on the likelihood of events, making humanity more informed about the future. As the first regulated exchange for events, Kalshi is credited with legalizing and establishing prediction markets as a financial asset class. It's the leading safe and regulated platform trusted by millions of people in America.

To learn more about Kalshi, visit www.kalshi.com.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

For more information on Galaxy Digital, please visit www.galaxy.com.

Media Contact

Haruko

917-664-0411

[email protected]

Kalshi

[email protected]

Galaxy Digital

www.galaxy.com/media-inquiries

SOURCE Haruko