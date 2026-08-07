Harvard awards basys.ai CEO Amber Nigam 2026 Alumni Innovation Award

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basys.ai today announced that its CEO and Co-founder, Amber Nigam, has received the 2026 Harvard Alumni Innovation Award from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the school's highest alumni recognition. The award is presented annually to a single alumnus whose work has made exceptional contributions to advancing public health through innovation in science, practice, education, or healthcare delivery.

Amber Nigam

Nigam was recognized for his leadership in applying artificial intelligence to address some of healthcare's most complex operational challenges. Through Basys.ai, he has helped advance explainable, domain-specific AI systems that support utilization management, prior authorization, payment integrity, fraud, waste, and abuse detection (FWA), and other high-impact healthcare workflows with transparency, reliability, and accountability.

"It is an incredible honor to receive this recognition from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health," said Amber Nigam, CEO and Co-founder of Basys.ai. "This award reflects the dedication of my team and our shared belief that AI should strengthen healthcare by making critical decisions more transparent, evidence-driven, and trustworthy. We're committed to building technology that improves how healthcare is delivered while keeping patients, clinicians, and healthcare organizations at the center of every decision."

The recognition builds on Basys.ai's continued momentum in advancing enterprise-grade, responsible AI across healthcare. The company's explainable AI platform supports healthcare organizations in interpreting clinical policies, analyzing medical records, and improving complex administrative workflows while maintaining transparency and human oversight. Basys.ai's work has also been recognized through national healthcare initiatives, academic research, and collaborations across the public and private sectors. The company was recently recognized in the CMS FWA White Paper for its approach to explainable, agentic AI and was named a national finalist in CMS's Crushing FWA Challenge.

Nigam has contributed to advancing responsible AI in healthcare through publications in Harvard Business Review, a TEDx talk on aligning incentives across the healthcare ecosystem, and presentations at leading academic and industry forums, including Harvard University, Stanford University, and the NCQA Health Innovation Summit, where he has shared perspectives on explainable AI and healthcare innovation. His leadership has also been recognized as one of Rock Health's Top 50 in Digital Health and as a Top Healthcare Technology CEO of 2025 by The Healthcare Technology Report.

About Basys.ai

Basys.ai is a healthcare AI company that has built proprietary, domain-specific, agentic AI systems for clinical and administrative workflows, including prior authorization, utilization management, payment integrity, FWA, and risk adjustment. The company supports healthcare organizations with transparent, auditable, and operationally reliable decision support.

Learn more: www.basys.ai

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