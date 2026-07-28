Harvey Unveils SNIPER: The World's First Intelligent Drill Press

New Intelligent Drill Press uses advanced computer vision, robotic motion control, and the Proactive Safety Protection System to eliminate the alignment, accuracy, and safety problems that have defined drill press work for generations.

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey Woodworking, a leading manufacturer of precision woodworking machinery, today launched SNIPER, the industry's first Intelligent Drill Press — combining advanced computer vision, dual-axis robotic positioning, and the Proactive Safety Protection System in one integrated platform.

Meet the new Harvey SNIPER Intelligent Drill Press—precision, control, and power engineered into one seriously capable machine. Built to make setup faster and every hole more accurate, so you can spend less time adjusting and more time building.

SNIPER is engineered to solve the three problems that have plagued drill press users for generations: cumbersome bit alignment, inaccurate positioning, and operator safety. Where every drill press built in the last century has been passive — relying on the operator to measure, mark, align, and correct by hand — SNIPER actively partners with the woodworker, recognizing the intended drilling point and automatically positioning the spindle over the target.

"Woodworkers shouldn't have to spend their best hours fighting the machine for accuracy," said Jack Xu, Founder of Harvey. "A single misaligned hole can ruin a $2,000 walnut tabletop. With SNIPER, we set out to make the machine serve the craft — not interrupt it."

Three breakthrough technologies in one machine

Sniper Vision™ Targeting System identifies the user's intended drilling point in real time, replacing the manual cycle of measuring, marking, and test-drilling that consumes most drill press setup time.

Robotic Dual-Axis Servo Motion Platform automatically positions the spindle on the X and Y axes with repeatable accuracy — delivering consistent results across cabinet hardware, shelf pins, dowel joinery, and custom furniture runs.

Proactive Safety Protection System uses vision-based monitoring to watch the danger zone around the spindle. When a hand is detected in the unsafe region, the system pauses operation or triggers a hardware-level safety stop.

Together, these systems form what Harvey calls an Embodied Intelligence approach — capability built into the motion of the tool itself.

Pricing and availability

SNIPER is built for professional woodworkers, custom furniture shops, cabinet makers, and advanced hobbyists. Now on sale for $6,790.00 at harveywoodworking.com/products/sniper-sd-20-intelligent-drill-press and through authorized dealers.

ABOUT HARVEY

Harvey builds high-performance woodworking machinery for serious craftsmen, custom furniture makers, and modern workshops, with a focus on precision, innovation, and user-centered engineering. Learn more at www.harveywoodworking.com.

SOURCE Harvey Industries International, Inc.