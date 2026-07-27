HashKey Exchange Launches New Flagship Crypto Trading App

HONG KONG, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Holdings Limited (3887.HK), a comprehensive Asian digital asset group, announced a landmark global product and brand strategy launch with a new flagship Crypto Trading App featuring a "multi-site unification" model now made available to users.

The two previously separate applications (HashKey Exchange and HashKey Global) have been successfully merged into a single portal. Under strict compliance boundaries, this upgrade integrates core jurisdictional hubs including Hong Kong, Singapore, the Middle East (Dubai), and Bermuda. The company enters into a new phase of efficient synergy across core compliant markets in Asia and worldwide, serving as a key operational milestone for its core "Asia Connect" strategy at the product infrastructure layer.

In the early stages of the compliant virtual asset industry, licensed exchanges typically operated under regional "siloed" models due to varying legal and regulatory requirements across countries. The core of the "multi-site unification" lies in "unified entry, localized compliance." Users can now download a single application to seamlessly manage their compliant accounts across the Hong Kong, Global, Singapore, or Middle East regions within the same App based on their respective KYC (Know Your Customer) and KYB (Know Your Business) credentials. While front-end interfaces are aggregated, underlying services remain strictly bound to local regulatory frameworks through rigorous localized management. Regional features within the App are accessible only to users meeting specific local criteria and users in unauthorized countries or regions cannot access restricted station features, streamlining user interaction paths while clearly adhering to compliance redlines.

With the official launch of the new App, HashKey Exchange has standardized its service dimensions for each site according to the latest local licensing qualifications. By adding and deeply integrating multi-regional sites, the platform offers investors a secure, compliant, and diversified global digital asset trading ecosystem.

HashKey Hong Kong (Base Hub): Focuses primarily on spot trading with robust OTC capabilities—supporting fiat on/off-ramps for 4 fiat currencies and around 40 digital assets. Additionally, it features a wealth management section covering various tokenized assets and compliant on-chain financial products, catering to both retail and Professional Investors (PI) with competitive asset allocation options.

HashKey Singapore: Focuses mainly on OTC block trading and supports opening same-name virtual accounts. Minimum OTC orders start at $10 USD, with single-transaction caps up to $50 million USD for corporate clients and $8 million USD for individual clients across 21 cryptocurrencies.

HashKey Middle East: Provides spot trading and proprietary brokerage services.

HashKey Global: Focuses on derivative trading scenarios, serving international compliant users while strictly isolating restricted local jurisdictions.

Alongside expanding its service footprint, the App has undergone comprehensive feature upgrades. The new system integrates a Web3 wallet service portal isolated from centralized exchange operations, offering users a compliant gateway to explore the on-chain ecosystem.

For institutional users seeking high-security asset allocation, the unified HashKey Exchange App delivers rigorous cybersecurity protection backed by multi-jurisdictional licensing. Driven by ongoing technical upgrades, the platform maintains industry-leading digital asset insurance coverage to safeguard a smooth and secure trading experience. From its roots in Hong Kong to deep anchors in financial hubs like Singapore and the Middle East, HashKey Exchange is weaving fragmented footholds into a seamless, fast, global compliant trading network. Moving forward, HashKey Exchange will continue using the Pan-Asian region as its core connection to expand the boundaries of financial infrastructure for compliant digital assets.

About HashKey Exchange

HashKey Exchange is a digital asset exchange under the listed company HashKey Holdings Limited (3887.HK), dedicated to setting new benchmarks for virtual asset exchanges in compliance, fund protection, and platform security. Hash Blockchain Limited (HashKey Exchange) is among the first batch of licensed retail virtual asset exchanges in Hong Kong. It currently holds Type 1 (Dealing in securities) and Type 7 (Providing automated trading services) licenses under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO), as well as the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) granted by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong. HashKey Exchange has obtained ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 27701 (Data Privacy) management system certifications. In compliance with laws and regulations, HashKey Exchange does not provide services to users in Mainland China, the United States, and certain other jurisdictions.

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SOURCE HashKey Exchange