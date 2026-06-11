HashKey Holdings Limited Announced Proposed Share Repurchase Plan of Up to HKD100 Million

HONG KONG, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Holdings Limited ("HashKey" or the "Company", Stock Code: 3887) today issued a voluntary announcement that the Board has resolved to conduct on-market share repurchases with the Group's own funds (excluding proceeds from the global offering) in an aggregate amount not exceeding HKD100 million, pursuant to the Share Repurchase Mandate approved at the annual general meeting of the Company held on June 11, 2026.

The share repurchase period will commence from the date of approval of the Share Repurchase Mandate and continue until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. The repurchases shall be conducted in strict compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs, the Companies Act (As Revised) of the Cayman Islands, and all other applicable laws and regulations.

The Board believes that this share repurchase demonstrates the Company's confidence in its own business outlook and prospects. The share repurchase not only helps create value for the Shareholders, but also reflects the Group's solid financial position, enabling it to maintain a sufficient financial resource allocation while carrying out the repurchase.

Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of HashKey, commented: "We believe that the current value of the Company's shares does not fully reflect the Group's strategic positioning and growth potential in the Web3 digital financial infrastructure space. This share repurchase plan reflects the Board's confidence in the Company's long-term value and our commitment to enhancing shareholder returns."

About HashKey Holdings Limited

HashKey Holdings Limited ("HashKey", the Company, Stock Code: 3887.HK) is an established comprehensive digital asset company in Asia with a global footprint, providing end-to-end financial infrastructure, technology and investment management to create a digital assets ecosystem. The Company offers a licensed digital asset platform to provide transaction facilitation services, on-chain services, and asset management services.

Disclaimer:

The Company reminds investors that the timing, quantity and price of the share repurchases will be subject to market conditions and will be at the absolute discretion of the Board and/or its authorized person(s). There is no assurance as to whether any repurchases will ultimately be made. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

SOURCE HashKey Holdings Limited