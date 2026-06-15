Hasung Expands Global Reach with Advanced Precious Metal Processing Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hasung, a professional solutions provider in the field of precious metals and alloys founded in 2014, is leveraging its years of accumulated expertise in precious metal processing and independent R&D capabilities to accelerate the internationalization of Chinese high-end precious metal equipment manufacturing, as the global jewelry manufacturing and precious metal processing industry continues to develop towards higher precision, higher purity, and higher efficiency.

Hasung provides advanced precious metal processing solutions to the clients around the world. Pictured here demonstrates the wire rod production line with its precious metal processing machines.

The global jewelry market reached approximately USD 381.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed USD 578 billion by 2033, driving increasing demand for high-precision precious metal manufacturing technologies, according to Grand View Research.

Advanced Precious Metal Processing Technology as the Upgrading Direction

In the field of precious metal processing, purity determines value, and details reveal quality. As global refineries, jewelers, and gold bullion manufacturers place stringent demands on product quality and manufacturing efficiency, traditional processing methods have become the production bottleneck due to unresolved issues such as oxidation, porosity, and precision. As a result, advanced casting, melting, and precision processing technologies are emerging as an important development direction for high-end precious metal manufacturing.

Guided by a focus on technology and product quality, Hasung has gradually formed an independent and highly stable core product system based on its deep understanding of industrial automation systems and advanced technology R&D capabilities. This system covers continuous casting equipment, metal granulating equipment, induction melting furnaces, gold bar casting machines, jewelry casting machines, metal powder making machines, etc.

This precious metal solution, which integrates intelligent control, efficient heating, and precision forming, effectively addresses the core pain points of the precious metal processing industry, such as oxidation control, yield, and production efficiency. Advanced IGBT wafers and high-frequency heating technology not only enable rapid melting of metal in a very short time, but also significantly reduce unit energy consumption. The PID intelligent temperature control system ensures that the molten metal has optimal fluidity, avoiding shrinkage porosity or uneven grain structure caused by temperature fluctuations.

Meanwhile, Hasung places strong emphasis on process stability and precision control. Through continuous optimization of equipment structure, temperature management, and automation systems, the company helps customers achieve greater consistency in precious metal casting and processing operations.

Rising Demand for High-Precision Precious Metal Processing Equipment

High-end precious metal processing equipment has long been dominated by German and Japanese manufacturers, especially when it comes to precision casting, temperature precision, and automation.

As manufacturers worldwide increasingly prioritize casting quality, material utilization, and process consistency, companies with strong engineering capabilities are gaining greater opportunities to compete in the global market.

Through sustained investment in engineering innovation, intelligent control systems, and precision manufacturing technologies, Hasung has continued to strengthen its competitiveness in high-end precious metal processing equipment. The results show up in how the equipment actually performs in production environments: more consistent, more reliable, less operator intervention.

That reputation has opened doors. Hasung's equipment is now running in jewelry workshops, precious metal refineries, and advanced materials operations across Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America.

Expanding from Jewelry into Advanced Materials

As the global advanced manufacturing industry continues to increase its demand for high-performance metal materials, advanced precious metal processing technology is applied from the jewelry industry to a wider range of industrial applications.

In addition to the traditional jewelry manufacturing market, Hasung has also been actively expanding its applications in advanced materials and scientific research in recent years, like metal powder manufacturing, new material experimentation, precision alloy processing, and others. Its clients include not only jewelry manufacturers but also new material companies, university laboratories, and solder companies.

In the future, Hasung will intensify its R&D investment in precious metal processing technology, intelligent automation, and precision control, continuously improving product performance and global service capabilities.

"Thirteen years ago, we moved into precious metals industry," said Mr. Xiang, the founder of Hasung, "year after year we've kept pursuing technology development and been committed to driving technological innovation in the global precious metals industry through China's smart manufacturing."

About Hasung

Hasung is a national high-tech enterprise based in Shenzhen, specializing in the manufacturing of equipment for precious metals and new materials processing. Its main products include vacuum pressure casting machines, gold bar casting machines, silver bullion casting machines, jewelry casting machines, jewelry rolling mills, metal powder making machines, gold chain making machines, etc., which are sold to more than 80 countries and regions around the world.

Media Contact:

Shenzhen Hasung Precious Metals Equipment Technology Co., Ltd

No.11, Jinyuan 1st Road, Heao Community, Yuanshan Street, Longgang District, Shenzhen, China 518115

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86 17898439424

www.hasungmachinery.com

SOURCE Shenzhen Hasung Precious Metals Equipment Technology Co., Ltd