Havas Edge Promotes Pam Caputo to Executive Vice President, Health Media

Leading performance marketing agency elevates leader as Health Media practice grows; invests in AI-driven solutions

SAN DIEGO and BOSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas Edge, a leading performance marketing agency, announced today the promotion of Pam Caputo to Executive Vice President, Health Media. Caputo, who previously served as the Vice President of Health Media Hub, will take on an expanded leadership role to guide strategy, growth and advanced capabilities as demand for performance-driven healthcare marketing accelerates. Havas Edge specializes in data-driven media, creative and customer acquisition strategies, for health, tech, consumer, retail and financial brands.

Caputo joined Havas Edge in 2023 to lead the Health Media Hub, which quickly grew under her leadership, delivering high-impact campaigns for pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device brands. Her new role highlights the team's continued momentum and the company's commitment to scaling its Health and Pharma Division while maintaining high standards of quality and client service. As part of the role, Caputo will oversee the team's ongoing expansion and lead the development of emerging AI-powered media and analytics solutions to further maximize campaign impact.

"Pam brings a rare level of clarity and discipline to healthcare media," said Steve Netzley, Global CEO of Edge Performance Network. "Too often in this category, media is not held to clear performance expectations. At Havas Edge, we believe every media investment should be accountable to a defined business outcome. Her promotion reflects the momentum of our Health Media practice and the growing demand from healthcare brands for partners who can deliver results at scale."

Prior to Havas Edge, Caputo spent 15 years in media focusing on pharmaceutical and healthcare marketing. She has been part of teams that helped launch brands that advanced the standard of care, including Cologuard from Exact Sciences, Ayvakit for Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor and Systemic Mastocytosis, Onzetra Xsail for Migraine, and Tyrvaya for Dry Eye Disease. She is recognized for her audience-first approach, analyzing how patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals engage with media in their daily lives, and for her proven ability to build data-driven, omnichannel strategies that deliver measurable results.

"Pam and her team at Edge have been outstanding partners in working with some of our key global health clients," said Dennis Urbaniak, Global Chief Client Officer, Havas Health Network – US. "Their deep understanding of highly specialized health audiences, such as rare disease healthcare professionals, combined with a strong performance mindset, has helped demonstrate the positive client impact of an integrated creative and media model."

"Healthcare media requires both precision and empathy," said Caputo. "I'm focused on ensuring our team continues to deliver performance-driven, audience-centered strategies that help clients navigate complex health landscapes with clarity and measurable results."

Havas Edge is headquartered in San Diego, California. Caputo is based out of Havas' Boston, Massachusetts Village. To learn more about Havas Edge or Havas Health Media, visit www.havasedge.com.

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About Havas Edge

Havas Edge is an international performance marketing agency with a proven track record of helping clients succeed. It's an integrated agency that embraces every media channel; a creative powerhouse with deep expertise in data and analytics, and a passionate partner committed to enhancing client's desired outcomes. With expertise across all media domains, Havas Edge helps clients build their businesses and brands - in that order.

Havas Edge is part of the Edge Performance Network (EPN), a full-service performance marketing network comprised of best-in-class agencies across our global footprint. The EPN offers clients expertise in all aspects of performance marketing, from analytics to strategy to media planning and buying across all channels, as well as the industry's best attribution and modelling capabilities.

The Edge Performance Network operates within Havas Group, one of the world's largest global communications networks.

SOURCE Havas Edge