Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village Appoints Educator, Entrepreneur, and Community Leader Dr. Loretta Chen as Executive Director

Longtime advocate to lead Waipahu institution into its next chapter

HONOLULU, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village (HPV), one of Hawaiʻi's most important cultural and educational institutions dedicated to preserving the stories of the plantation era and immigrant communities that shaped modern Hawaiʻi, today announced the appointment of Dr. Loretta Chen as Executive Director, effective July 1, 2026.

Incoming Executive Director Dr Loretta Chen (seated in center) with President of the Board, Dr Kats Gustafson (seated third from left), Board Directors and Volunteers of the Village Dr. Loretta Chen will lead Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village as Executive Director, guiding the organization's mission to preserve and share Hawaiʻi's multicultural plantation heritage through education, community engagement, and cultural stewardship.

Founded in 1992 and located in Waipahu, Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village preserves and shares the stories of the men, women, and children who journeyed from China, Japan, Korea, Portugal, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, and elsewhere to work in Hawaiʻi's sugar plantations.

Dr. Chen brings over two decades of leadership spanning education, entrepreneurship, emerging technologies, nonprofit, and community engagement. She built strong ties throughout Hawaiʻi through her work in education, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, and community development, particularly in Waipahu and Leeward Coast.

"As we looked toward the future of Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village, we sought a leader who honors our history while building new pathways for community engagement and growth," said Dr. Kats Gustafson, President of the Board of Directors of Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village.

"Loretta brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial leadership, educational experience, and deep appreciation for the power of storytelling. We are excited to welcome her as we begin this chapter."

The Board's selection reflects the organization's commitment to preserving Hawaiʻi's multicultural heritage while expanding educational opportunities, strengthening community partnerships, and ensuring the sustainability of one of the state's most important cultural institutions.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi welcomed the appointment, "Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village plays an important role in preserving the stories, cultures, and values that shaped our island community. As Honolulu continues to grow and evolve, institutions like the Village ensures that future generations understand the sacrifices, resilience, and contributions of those who came before us.

"Loretta has demonstrated a meaningful commitment to Hawaiʻi through her work with schools, nonprofits, cultural organizations, entrepreneurs, and community leaders across Oʻahu. Her leadership reflects the collaborative spirit that helps preserve our history while creating opportunities for future generations.

"I look forward to seeing how she builds upon the Village's strong foundation and connects even more residents and visitors with Hawaiʻi's rich multicultural heritage."

Dr. Chen is Founder and CEO of Smobler, a Hawaiʻi and Singapore-connected innovation company working at the intersection of artificial intelligence, education, emerging technologies, and social impact.

She served as faculty at the University of Hawaiʻi and collaborated with students, educators, entrepreneurs, and community leaders through initiatives with Waiʻanae Moku, James Campbell High School, Waiʻanae High School, and YWCA Oʻahu.

She worked with local food entrepreneurs through the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center and Āina to Mākeke, supporting food innovation and economic development across Hawaiʻi. Dr. Chen has served on the Board of Directors of Hawaiʻi Technology Academy and Manoa Valley Theatre, reflecting her longstanding commitment to education, arts, culture, and community development.

"Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village spoke to me because it tells a story that is deeply local and profoundly universal," said Dr. Chen.

"The plantation experience shaped the Hawaiʻi we know today. Preserving these stories matters not only for our community, but for future generations. I've spent much of my career building organizations and partnerships from the ground up. What excites me about this role is that this isn't a turnaround story but a culturally significant stewardship story. Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village has a powerful mission and a strong foundation. My role is to help more people discover, connect with, and carry these meaningful stories forward."

Media Contact:

Loretta Chen

www.hawaiiplantationvillage.org

SOURCE Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village