Haystack Launches the Intranet Industry's First Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server

Connect the company's single source of truth and take action with your favorite AI tools.

VENICE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haystack, the modern intranet platform on a mission of Making Big Companies Feel Smaller, today announced the Haystack MCP server, the first Model Context Protocol server in the intranet space. MCP is the open standard that gives AI assistants a consistent way to connect to external systems. The Haystack MCP server launches with answers: employees get them from their company's single source of truth inside Anthropic's Claude, the first of several connectors. Write support comes next, letting the people who build the intranet create and maintain it with AI at their side.

Ask a question in Claude, and the answer comes from the intranet: current, approved, permission-aware, and linked back to the source page in Haystack. No guessing, no outdated wiki exports, no answers pulled from the open internet.

Write support will unlock more. Because Claude can connect to many systems at once through MCP, a head of sales will pull the quarter's performance from Salesforce and publish a company-wide digest in minutes. Every step respects the permissions of both the source system and Haystack.

More than half of U.S. businesses now pay for AI tools, according to Ramp's Business AI Index, and their employees bring questions with them.

"Employees aren't going to stop asking AI for help. The question is whether the answers come from your company's single source of truth or from somewhere else," said Cameron Lindsay, founder and CEO of Haystack. "Now the AI your team already works in draws on the same official, permission-aware knowledge your intranet protects. And soon, the people responsible for that knowledge will use AI to build it."

The Haystack MCP server delivers:

Grounded answers where employees work: Claude searches knowledge pages, posts, people, teams, events, files, and glossary terms, then cites and links every answer back to Haystack.

Claude searches knowledge pages, posts, people, teams, events, files, and glossary terms, then cites and links every answer back to Haystack. Permission-aware by design: Every request is authenticated as the individual employee, so an AI assistant can only see what that employee can see.

Every request is authenticated as the individual employee, so an AI assistant can only see what that employee can see. Cross-app synthesis into your intranet: Combine Haystack with MCP-connected systems like HubSpot, Salesforce, and GitHub to turn live business data into digests, updates, and knowledge pages.

Combine Haystack with MCP-connected systems like HubSpot, Salesforce, and GitHub to turn live business data into digests, updates, and knowledge pages. A headless way to build and maintain the intranet: Content owners and admins will draft pages and structure key resources from an AI conversation, and Haystack will render them beautifully on desktop and mobile. New workspaces will launch with key resources from day one.

Security remains central to the release. Haystack is SOC 2 Type 1 & 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA compliant, and the MCP server carries that posture forward: individual authentication on every connection, admin controls to enable or restrict access, and no customer data used to train AI models. Because MCP is an open standard, connectors for ChatGPT, Slack, and Moveworks are coming next. No lock-in to a single AI vendor.

The Haystack MCP server is available now to Haystack customers. Contact us or schedule a demo to see it in action.

About Haystack

Haystack is the modern intranet platform for Making Big Companies Feel Smaller. Haystack unifies a company's communications, knowledge, people, and applications into one workspace employees love.

Visit haystackteam.com and follow Haystack on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Andrew Bushek

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (303) 579-5107

SOURCE Haystack Team Inc.