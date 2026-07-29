HAYU and Quadrillion Form Strategic Alliance to Connect Latin America with the Middle East and Asia

Agreement formalized in Miami creates a cross-border platform linking companies, investors, and capital across three high-growth regions

MIAMI, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HAYU, an Ecuadorian firm specialized in market entry structuring and international expansion, and Quadrillion, a Dubai-based international corporate finance and strategic advisory firm, have formalized a strategic alliance designed to build a bridge between Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia — connecting companies, investors, and business opportunities across borders.

Divyata Rajaram, Director at Quadrillion and Carolina Castillo, CEO at HAYU during the signing of the agreement.

The agreement was signed in Miami by Carolina Castillo, CEO of HAYU, and Divyata Rajaram, Director of Quadrillion, following the execution of a memorandum of understanding between the two firms.

Through the alliance, companies and investors from the Middle East and Asia will gain a trusted platform to establish and expand operations in Latin America, supported by HAYU's expertise in structuring the legal, financial, operational, and strategic foundations required to enter new markets. In turn, Latin American companies will gain access to new investment, financing, and international growth opportunities through Quadrillion's global network and its track record in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance.

"We are designing the future of cross-border business," said Carolina Castillo, CEO of HAYU. "By combining our architectural framework for market entry with Quadrillion's financial advisory strength, we are giving our clients the tools to build businesses that truly transcend borders."

"This collaboration reflects a deeply shared belief: the most valuable global opportunities emerge when expansive international reach is paired with precise local expertise and execution capabilities," added Divyata Rajaram, Director of Quadrillion.

More than a commercial agreement, the alliance reflects a shared long-term vision: connecting capital, companies, and growth opportunities across regions that have historically operated in isolation from one another, and positioning both firms at the center of a growing corridor of investment between the Gulf, Asia, and Latin America.

About HAYU

HAYU is an Ecuadorian firm specialized in market entry structuring and international expansion. The firm advises companies and investors on the legal, financial, operational, and strategic structures required to establish and scale successful operations in new markets — facilitating entry into Latin America and supporting companies from the region in their expansion into international markets. For more information, visit hayu.ec.

About Quadrillion

Founded in Dubai in 2007, Quadrillion is a leading international corporate finance and strategic advisory firm with extensive experience in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and the development of global investment opportunities.

Media Contact

Martín Castillo

Head of Marketing, HAYU

+593 99 993 6120

[email protected]

SOURCE HAYU