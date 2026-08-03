Financial Educator Supports National Initiative to Expand Investment Opportunities for Historically Black College and University Students

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial educator, entrepreneur, and investor Chris Sain Jr. is making another investment in the future of Black wealth. Through the Chris Sain Foundation, Sain has committed $50,000 to support the Melanin Money Foundation's MM Vested In U initiative, a national effort designed to help Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) equip students with funded investment accounts and financial education before they graduate.

HBCU Initiative Receives $50,000 Gift from Chris Sain Jr. to Help Students Build Wealth

The contribution represents half of the initiative's inaugural $100,000 fundraising campaign, alongside a matching investment from Melanin Money, and supports the organization's long-term goal of helping 100,000 HBCU students begin building wealth before entering the workforce.

For Sain, the investment reflects a mission that extends far beyond teaching people how to invest.

"I've always believed financial education is one of the greatest equalizers," said Chris Sain Jr. "Supporting initiatives like MM Vested In U allows us to give students more than encouragement. We're giving them an opportunity to begin investing, understand ownership, and build wealth while they're still in school."

The announcement comes as new research continues to highlight the importance of expanding wealth-building opportunities within Black communities.

According to the United Negro College Fund's (UNCF) The Power to Prosper report, wealth, not income, remains one of the strongest predictors of long-term economic mobility. While HBCUs produce approximately 20% of all Black college graduates despite representing only about 3% of U.S. colleges and universities, many graduates begin their careers without the financial assets needed to begin building generational wealth.

The report also found that:

Black households possess significantly less wealth than white households, limiting opportunities for homeownership, entrepreneurship, and long-term financial security.

Expanding access to investment opportunities before students enter the workforce can help improve long-term economic mobility and reduce persistent racial wealth gaps.

Asset ownership can strengthen financial stability, increase retirement readiness, and create opportunities for future homeownership and business ownership.

By supporting initiatives that introduce investing during college, Sain hopes to help students graduate with both a degree and the financial tools needed to create long-term economic success.

Sain built one of the nation's largest digital financial education platforms, reaching millions, earlier this year, Chris became the first Black finance creator to host an interview show from the New York Stock Exchange, further expanding access to financial conversations. His commitment to community extends beyond financial education. Through his "Pull Up" Campaign, Sain visits community leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, nonprofit organizations, and everyday changemakers, surprising them with financial donations that recognize and support their impact in the community.

"This initiative aligns with everything I've worked toward," Sain added. "Whether I'm educating someone online, investing in HBCU students, or pulling up to support people making a difference in their communities, the goal is the same. I want more people to experience ownership, opportunity, and financial independence."

Through education, philanthropy, and strategic investments, Chris Sain Jr. continues to champion initiatives that expand access to financial literacy and create pathways toward generational wealth for underserved communities.

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SOURCE HBCU