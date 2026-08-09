HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to Supply Large-Scale Power Generation Systems to U.S. Data Centers

Secures additional orders in the U.S. data center market, supplying 1,000 MW of power generation systems valued at USD 673.8 million

Expands group-wide capabilities amid continued growth in the data center power generation equipment market

"The HiMSEN engine's technology and reliability have been proven. We will continue to explore new business opportunities and strengthen our market presence."

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, a shipbuilding affiliate of HD Hyundai, announced that it recently signed a contract with U.S.-based energy infrastructure developer Corban Energy Group to supply power generation systems equipped with its 9.6-megawatt (MW) HiMSEN engines. The contract, valued at USD 673.8 million, covers a combined capacity of 1,000 MW and will support power supply for data centers operated by a major U.S. technology company.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed a contract with U.S.-based energy infrastructure developer Corban Energy Group to supply power generation systems for data centers in the U.S. (From left to right, Daniel Chung, President of Coban Energy Group, Han Juseog, Head of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Engine & Machinery Business Unit).

Corban Energy Group provides Gas, LNG, and power products to growing infrastructure projects including data centers and Department of War (DoW) projects.

This contract marks HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' largest-ever order for power generation engines. The company previously signed a USD 425 million agreement in April with U.S.-based energy infrastructure developer AEG to supply power generation equipment for data centers.

The 9.6-MW HiMSEN engines supplied under this agreement are high-capacity, medium-speed engines that offer high power generation efficiency and reliability. Their high-output and high-efficiency performance enables continuous 24/7 operation, providing a competitive advantage in the data center market.

Starting with this power generation supply contract, the two companies plan to maintain a close collaborative relationship and further expand their business cooperation in upcoming follow-on projects.

The U.S. market for data center power generation equipment has been growing rapidly, fueled by the expansion of AI services and increased investment in cloud infrastructure. According to the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), data centers' share of total U.S. electricity consumption is projected to increase by more than threefold by 2030.

HD Hyundai is expanding its group-wide efforts to capitalize on growing demand in the data center market. While HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the group's intermediary holding company for the shipbuilding business, is focused on developing core technologies for floating data centers, other affiliates such as HD Hyundai Electric and HD Hyundai Marine Solution are expanding their businesses in power distribution and electrical equipment supply and power generation engine maintenance services, respectively, to strengthen their positions in the market.

"The steady stream of collaboration inquiries we are receiving in the data center power generation engine market demonstrates the market recognition of the HiMSEN engine's technological capabilities and reliability," an HD Hyundai Heavy Industries official said. "We will continue to explore diverse business opportunities and strengthen our presence in the power generation equipment market."

SOURCE HD Hyundai