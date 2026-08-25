He Sold Everything and Moved to Colombia for Her. Then Built the Translator They Needed and Named It After Her.

Nayerly, a patent-pending iPhone app, is the first translator both people can talk over at once. Fully offline, 22 languages.

EDMONDS, Wash., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Wilson sold everything he owned and left the US for Colombia to be with the woman he loved. They did not share a language.

Every translator they tried forced them to take turns: one speaks, stops, waits for playback, and only then can the other answer. It worked. It also turned every conversation into a transaction.

Michael Wilson and his girlfriend using Nayerly in Colombia, both speaking at once in English and Spanish. Nayerly translating a live English-Spanish conversation on screen, running fully offline on the device.

So he built his own, alone, and named it after her. Nayerly is now on the App Store.

Nayerly is full duplex, meaning it listens and speaks at the same time instead of taking turns. The app keeps listening while it is speaking, so you can talk over the translation, and it keeps listening when more than one person talks, so two people can talk over each other and it still works. No phone passed back and forth. It works like a personal interpreter sitting between you.

"Every other translator is a walkie-talkie. You talk, you stop, you wait," Wilson said. "I built this so I could speak better with someone I love. That is the only way you make a real connection. It works so well you forget you are using it and start talking over each other."

Everything runs on the device. All 22 language models download during setup, so it works with no Wi-Fi and no signal - on a plane, abroad, off the grid - and no audio ever leaves the phone. Hands-free works with any AirPods, not just the premium ones.

Key features:

- Full duplex: listens and speaks at the same time, so you can talk over the translation and over each other

- 100% offline in 22 languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Hindi and Ukrainian

- Hands-free with any AirPods

- Private by design: audio is never recorded or stored

- Free to download, 10 minutes of translation daily

Unlimited use is $1.99 per month during launch, billed annually. A one-time lifetime option includes Apple Family Sharing. New languages will be added in future updates at no additional cost to existing users.

Videos of Wilson and his girlfriend using Nayerly in Colombia, both speaking at once in English and Spanish, are on Instagram at instagram.com/nayerlyapp and TikTok at tiktok.com/@nayerlyapp.

Availability

On the App Store for iPhone now: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6762064110

More: https://nayerly.com

About Nayerly

Nayerly is an independent iPhone app built alone by Michael Wilson and named for the woman he built it for. It exists so two people without a shared language can just talk.

Media Contact

Michael Wilson

Founder, Nayerly

[email protected]

425-220-5237

SOURCE Nayerly