Headlands Research Expands Pacific Northwest Presence with New Clinical Research Site in Bellingham, Washington

Led by a board-certified psychiatrist and 2025 APA Fellow, the site gives sponsors access to more than 615,000 participants in an untapped CNS research market

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Headlands Research, a leading clinical trial site network, today announced the opening of Headlands Research - Western Washington, a new purpose-built clinical research site in Bellingham, Washington. The site will be led by Matthew Bogoyas, DO, a board-certified psychiatrist and newly elected Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, who will serve as Principal Investigator.

"Bellingham gives Headlands a foothold in a large, underserved research market and Dr. Bogoyas brings established sponsor relationships and a strong CNS research track record," said Kyle Burtnett, Chief Executive Officer of Headlands Research. "When combined with our network's centralized infrastructure and contracting, we enable faster study startup and more reliable enrollment, reinforcing Headlands' position as the partner of choice for sponsors and CROs."

Located in Whatcom County, the Bellingham area has a population of more than 356,000 people within a 25-mile radius and more than 615,000 people within a 50-mile radius. Local physicians logged more than 1,200 diagnosis claims across depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and insomnia in 2025, a participant pool well-suited to Dr. Bogoyas's specialization. The site is expected to support neuropsychiatric and adjacent therapeutic areas, backed by Headlands Research's quality systems, recruitment infrastructure, and 5,000-trial track record.

Dr. Bogoyas is board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and was elected a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association in 2025, one of the field's highest distinctions. He serves as Medical Director at the Resilient Center for Behavioral Health in Richland, Washington. His clinical trial experience includes Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies with leading pharmaceutical companies across major depressive disorder, treatment-resistant depression, and PTSD. He also holds faculty appointments at Pacific Northwest University of Health Science and Washington State University's Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.

"Participants in Western Washington have had limited access to clinical trials," said Dr. Bogoyas. "Joining the Headlands network means we can move quickly, rely on proven systems, and deliver the enrollment consistency sponsors need, while making sure people in this region have real access to investigational therapies that change lives."

The site is expected to support a broad range of therapeutic areas, leveraging Headlands Research's operational expertise, participant recruitment capabilities, and commitment to delivering high-quality clinical trial data.

The opening of Headlands Research - Western Washington reflects the company's approach to geographic expansion: finding markets with strong, historically underrepresented participant populations, and principal investigators who can serve as genuine partners to sponsors and the communities they work in. The site will help strengthen Headlands Research's ability to enroll representative participants, support complex studies, and advance the development of innovative medical therapies.

The announcement follows Headlands Research's recent acquisition of Clinical Trials Research (CTR), which added sites in Sacramento and Lincoln, California, and reflects the company's strategy of expanding through both purpose-built locations and established organizations with proven local track records.

About Headlands Research

Headlands Research is a leading clinical trial site network with a mission to improve lives by advancing innovative medical therapies. Its group of exceptional sites focuses on large-volume recruitment of diverse and specialty participant populations while delivering the highest quality data. Headlands Research's principal investigators are proven industry leaders in their fields with expertise in a wide variety of indications. Utilizing expert recruitment strategies and access to diverse participants through its site databases and physician partnerships, Headlands Research has successfully completed more than 5,000 clinical trials. Additional information about the company is available at www.headlandsresearch.com.

SOURCE Headlands Research