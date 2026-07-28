Headrest Safe Achieves Global Sales Milestone in 34 Countries and Regions Outside U.S.

The Headrest Safe has become a trusted product around the world

HOMEWOOD, Ala., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Headrest Safe Company, the innovator of the world's first-ever discreet vehicle safe storage system, is now selling in 34 countries and regions around the world, proving that safety and security are critically important to motorists outside the company's core U.S. market.

Made for sedans and luxury vehicle owners, The Compact Headrest Safe is ideal for drivers looking to store personal items discreetly in their vehicle.

"When I founded the Headrest Safe Company, we wanted to create a simple and affordable solution for customers who need to secure firearms, valuables, documents, and other items in their vehicles," Headrest Safe Company CEO Irving Meisler said. "It is incredibly exciting to us that our products are so popular with buyers around the world, from Europe and Asia, to the Middle East and Central and South America. This is a tremendous accomplishment and we are thrilled to continue expanding our footprint internationally."

The product, a lockable safe that replaces a traditional headrest in a vehicle so drivers can store valuables, is available directly to consumers through the company's website, through trusted retail partners, and on major online sites such as Amazon.com. Three designs are available:

The Vulcan , optimized for trucks and SUVs

, optimized for trucks and SUVs The Compact , a slimmer option that retains all of the Vulcan's security features in a smaller configuration

, a slimmer option that retains all of the Vulcan's security features in a smaller configuration The Slide Bundle, a configuration with a removable safe that also includes a matching unit for the other seat

"Our focus has always been to combine quality and versatility with an appealing price," said Todd Pearson, Revenue Director at the Headrest Safe Company. "It's a clear vindication of our value proposition that we have been so successful at expanding our markets worldwide and are giving customers around the globe peace of mind when they have to leave valuables in their vehicles."

The products have been purchased in the following regions and countries outside of the U.S.:

NORTH AMERICA

Canada

EUROPE

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey

CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico

ASIA

Japan, Pakistan, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand

THE MIDDLE EAST

Dubai, Jordan, Qatar, Lebanon, Syria

OTHER

The Headrest Safe Company's products have also been sold in Australia, the Bahamas, and in certain markets in Africa.

For more information about The Headrest Safe Company and its line of in-vehicle safes, visit www.theheadrestsafe.com.

About The Headrest Safe Company, LLC

The Headrest Safe Company's mission is to provide the most robust, discreet vehicle safe storage system on the market. The Headrest Safe provides drivers options to secure valuables in their vehicle, including using biometrics, passcodes or keys. The safe utilizes advanced materials, such as automotive grade coverings, 18 gauge steel safe, 16 gauge steel door and a steel lock. Based in Alabama, The Headrest Safe Company products are assembled in North America. Learn more at theheadrestsafe.com.

SOURCE The Headrest Safe Company