Health and Wellness Market Size to Hit $12.9 Trillion by 2031 Growing at a CAGR of 10.9%: Allied Market Research

Prevention and Curing Conditions On The Rise, Strong Demand for Beauty & Personal Care Products, Booming Wellness Tourism and Digital Health Nowadays to Accelerate the Growth of Global Health & Wellness Market

PORTLAND, Ore., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Health and Wellness Market by Product Type (Beauty & Personal Care Products, Health & Wellness Food, Wellness Tourism, Fitness Equipment and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031," the global health and wellness market size was valued at $4.7 trillion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $12.9 trillion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031.

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Increased consumer expenditure on a wide range of health and wellness products and services across the globe is boosting the market growth. The rising burden of mental and physical diseases such as cancer, depression, anxiety, and a variety of others has played a big part in the growth of the health and wellness sector. By Product Type, the beauty & personal care products segment held the highest share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Another structural thrust for market growth over the forecast period is the increasing popularity of health spas, thermal springs and wellness retreats providing treatments for blood circulation disorders, hypertension, skin infections, stress and body detoxification.

Key Market Insights: Preventive Health Paradigm, Digital Wellness, and Personalized Nutrition Reshaping the Industry

Preventive Healthcare Paradigm Shift: Consumers globally are transitioning from reactive, disease-centric healthcare models to proactive preventive wellness strategies embracing functional foods, nutraceuticals, fitness regimens, mental health solutions, and regular health monitoring as part of daily routines.

Digital Health and Wearable Technology Surge: The rapid adoption of wearable fitness trackers, smartwatches, health monitoring bands, and mobile wellness apps is expanding consumer engagement with personal health data, enabling more informed lifestyle choices and creating new revenue streams for health and wellness brands.

Personalized Nutrition and AI-Driven Wellness: Advances in genomics, biometrics, and artificial intelligence are enabling hyper-personalized nutrition recommendations, supplementation protocols, and fitness plans a trend reshaping how companies develop and deliver wellness products.

Mental Health and Holistic Wellness Rising: Mental health awareness has gained mainstream momentum globally, with consumers increasingly seeking stress management tools, mindfulness solutions, sleep optimization products, and emotional well-being services as integral components of their health and wellness routines.

E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Models: The surge in digital commerce platforms is accelerating accessibility of health and wellness products globally, particularly in emerging markets, where mobile-first consumers are increasingly purchasing functional foods, personal care products, and fitness equipment online.

Sustainability and Clean-Label Demand: Consumer preference for organic, natural, plant-based, and clean-label health and wellness products continues to intensify, compelling brands to reformulate portfolios and adopt sustainable sourcing and packaging practices.

Market Segmentation: Beauty & Personal Care Leads, Health & Wellness Food Records Fastest Growth

The health and wellness market can be segmented with respect to its product type and regional outlook. By product type, the market is categorized into Beauty & Personal Care Products, Health & Wellness Food, Wellness Tourism, Fitness Equipment and Others.

Beauty & Personal Care Products:

The beauty and personal care products segment accounted for almost one-fourth of the global health and wellness market in 2021, dominating it, and is expected to maintain its lead by 2031. Rising beauty awareness among the female population coupled with rising demand for natural and organic skin care products, along with anti-aging solutions and innovations in premium personal care are driving the segment's dominance. The surging interest for clean-label beauty formulations as well as sustainable packaging are the factors responsible to strengthen the growth momentum of the segment.

Health & Wellness Food:

The health and wellness of food is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic massively increases consumer demand for vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements which support immune health. Global adoption of functional foods, fortified beverages, plant-based proteins, and probiotic products is soaring due to an increasing awareness of the connection between nutrition and disease prevention.

Wellness Tourism:

Wellness tourism characterised by everything from spa retreats to mineral springs-based holidays, meditation getaways, detox programs and nature immersion travel is being driven as one of the fastest-growing sub-segments largely due to an increase in professionals seeking vacation experiences focused on mental, physical and spiritual healing.

Fitness Equipment:

Strong growth persists for fitness equipment driven chiefly by the home fitness boom created during the pandemic, rising enrollments within global health club memberships, and ongoing consumer investment in personal fitness infrastructure. It includes smart fitness machines, wearables, yoga equipment and strength training gear.

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The health and wellness market is segmented into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa):

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global health and wellness market, accounting for nearly half of total global revenue in 2021 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. The high market share of this region can be attributed to its large and fast-growing consumer market, rising health consciousness & disposable income, and state welfare driving a healthy & well populace across China, India, Japan, South Korea & Southeast Asia. The market leaders are also cemented by strong cultural traditions for holistic medicine and herbal remedies and spa wellness practices in this part of the world.

North America: North America holds the second highest share of health and wellness market attributed to high consumer spending on premium level wellness products, widespread adoption of digital health tools, existing fitness culture & extensive network for heath and beauty retailers. The United States, led by strong demand for organic food, sports nutrition and preventive healthcare continues to be the largest market in the world.

Europe: The mature and high-value health and wellness market influenced by high regulatory standards for clean-label products, strong demand for organic and natural personal care, as well as a very developed wellness tourism in Germany, France, Italy and the Nordic countries.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa): The LAMEA region is an emerging growth frontier and the increasing health consciousness, growing accessibility to wellness products via online platforms, government investment in healthcare development implementing policies targeting a healthy society among increasingly wealthy populations can potentially drive expansion in demand for health and wellness goods and services.

Health and Wellness Market: Competitive Landscape & Strategic Developments

Abbott Laboratories: A global healthcare leader developing next-gen continuous glucose monitors (CGM) and consumer-focused health diagnostics and wellness products, establishing a stronger line between consumer-based management of care/wellness.

L'Oréal S.A: The world's biggest cosmetics company, investing in science-based skin care innovation, skin microbiome research, sustainable beauty formulations & digital beauty technology to retain the leadership position into the personal care segment.

Unilever plc: Global consumer goods giant with a diversified portfolio of health and wellbeing brands including Dove, Vaseline, Liquid I.V., Nutrafol and Olly fuelling double-digit growth across beauty, wellbeing and personal care segments.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd: A global leading nutrition and wellness company dedicated to personalized healthy living products, AI driven health platforms and GLP-1 nutrition companion products for weight management and metabolic health from caixa de raspa e esmalte Alexandre Lee.

nutrition companion products for weight management and metabolic health from caixa de raspa e esmalte Alexandre Lee. Amway Corp: Direct-selling wellness company loved its broad spectrum of nutritional supplements, personal care products, and health solutions through its Nutrilite and Artistry brands.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc: A prestige beauty giant with a diverse portfolio across skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care while further penetrating new emerging markets through regional partnerships.

B. Braun, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé and THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY These companies rigorously define the health and wellness sector around nourishment through diversified product line-ups in areas of nutrition supplements, OTC health products, personal hygiene, functional foods and consumer healthcare.

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Recent Key Industry Developments in the Global Health and Wellness Market

This sector is dynamic, with an investment appetite that has seen a wave of strategic developments in terms of the health and wellness industry:

April 2025: Herbalife announced the closing of an asset purchase agreement with Pro2col Health LLC and Pruvit Ventures, according to which HI-LEVEL™ acquired a personalized nutrition platform powered by artificial intelligence that provides health and longevity protocols based on user biometrics for entry into the commercial marketplace in Q4 2025 in the U.S. followed by international markets beginning in 2026.

June 2024: ABBOTT US FDA clearance received for two new over-the-counter CGM systems Lingo and Libre Rio targeting wellness population higher-potential for expansion in advanced metabolic health monitoring for Type 2 diabetic patients.

February 2024: (Herbalife Nutrition) Herbalife Nutrition released the 'Herbalife GLP-1 Nutrition Companion', food and supplement product combinations specifically designed to meet the nutritional needs of people taking GLP-1 weight-loss medications, available in classic and vegan. Available throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

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