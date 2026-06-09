Health and Wellness PR Agency Dunn Pellier Media Earns WBENC Certification as a Women-Owned Business

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn Pellier Media , an award-winning public relations agency specializing in health, wellness, fitness, beauty, and lifestyle brands, is proud to announce its certification as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's leading certifier of women-owned businesses. The certification marks an important milestone for the agency as it continues to expand its leadership and impact within the communications industry.

WBENC Certification is awarded to businesses that are at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women. The certification process includes an in-depth review of business documentation and operations to verify eligibility and ensure compliance with WBENC standards.

Founded by Nicole Dunn, Dunn Pellier Media has earned a national reputation for delivering strategic, results-driven public relations campaigns that elevate brands, secure meaningful media coverage, and position founders, executives, and organizations as trusted leaders in their industries. Specializing in the health, wellness, fitness, beauty, and lifestyle sectors, the agency helps clients build credibility, increase visibility, and connect with consumers through compelling storytelling, thought leadership, and integrated media relations strategies.

"This certification represents an important milestone for our agency," said Nicole Dunn, Founder and CEO of Dunn Pellier Media. "As a woman-owned business, we are honored to join the WBENC network and connect with a community of innovative leaders and organizations. For nearly two decades, we've helped purpose-driven brands grow through strategic storytelling and meaningful media exposure. This recognition reflects the passion, perseverance, and entrepreneurial spirit that have guided our company since day one."

WBENC certification connects women-owned businesses with a network of corporations, government agencies, and organizations committed to supplier diversity and inclusive growth.

"This certification is both an honor and an opportunity," Dunn added. "We're excited to join the WBENC community, forge new partnerships, and continue helping innovative brands grow through strategic communications and meaningful storytelling."

About Dunn Pellier Media

Dunn Pellier Media is an award-winning public relations agency specializing exclusively in health, wellness, fitness, beauty, and lifestyle brands. For nearly two decades, the agency has helped innovative companies, founders, and experts build visibility, credibility, and market leadership through strategic media relations, thought leadership, influencer partnerships, and integrated communications programs.

For more information, visit ww w .dunnpelliermedia.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jill Jackson

Dunn Pellier Media

[email protected]

SOURCE DUNN PELLIER MEDIA