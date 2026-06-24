Health Park at Avenir Breaks Ground, Bringing State-of-the-Art Healthcare Close to Home

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The project breaks ground June 24, and will feature a neighborhood hospital, emergency services, inpatient beds and medical office space for primary, specialty and outpatient care.

Avenir Palm Beach Gardens

For Avenir residents, the future Health Park will be more than a healthcare destination. It will be a neighborhood amenity just a golf cart ride away from home, offering convenient access to hospital services, emergency care, physicians and outpatient services. Health Park will be part of the same connected lifestyle setting as Avenir Town Center, Publix, future dining, retail, wellness offerings, open spaces and recreation. Just next door, residents will also enjoy access to two premier golf courses, both conveniently accessible by dedicated golf cart paths.

Health Park at Avenir is planned in partnership with Sina Companies and Jupiter Medical Center. The campus is expected to include a 53,000-square-foot neighborhood hospital with up to 29 inpatient beds, emergency services, four operating rooms and imaging, along with nearly 75,000 square feet of medical office space across two new medical office buildings for primary care, specialty physicians and other outpatient services. By incorporating hospital and outpatient care into the broader community plan, Avenir continues to expand the services available to future residents and the surrounding western Palm Beach County area.

The Health Park groundbreaking follows a period of significant momentum at Avenir. The recent opening of Publix at Avenir Town Center marked a major milestone for the nearly 200,000-square-foot mixed-use retail and lifestyle destination, which is designed to serve as Avenir's central gathering place. Together, Town Center and Health Park continue to support Avenir's long-term vision for a connected neighborhood where residents can move easily between home, retail, dining, wellness services and open spaces.

"Health Park at Avenir is such an exciting addition to the neighborhood we're building here," said Connie McGinnis, Avenir Real Estate Services. "Having easier access to hospital services, emergency care and physicians close to home is a huge benefit for Avenir residents and our neighbors throughout western Palm Beach County. It's all part of creating a place where wellness, convenience and quality of life truly come together."

According to previously announced project details, the Jupiter Medical Center Avenir Campus is expected to include a two-story hospital and an adjacent three-story medical office building. The project begins this summer and is anticipated to be completed in early 2028. Additional medical office space at Health Park is planned to support medical groups seeking to expand or relocate within Palm Beach Gardens.

About Avenir Palm Beach Gardens

Avenir is the most innovative development that has happened to Palm Beach County in a generation. This 4,752-acre sustainable community located in prestigious Palm Beach Gardens was conceived by a creative team of award-winning, visionary architects, designers and planners who bring creativity and thought to every detail. Everything you'll love about Avenir will be made possible by the sheer volume of wide-open spaces, which is now more important than ever.

Avenir will soon give rise to every amenity imaginable for residents of over 4,000 new homes, including two resort-style clubhouses, a future working farm, dedicated golf cart paths, spacious dog parks and over 300 acres of lakes and waterways. More than 2,400 acres will be transformed into a dedicated nature preserve featuring extensive walking trails that residents and their families will enjoy for decades to come.

Media Contact

Julia Smith

[email protected]

205-370-7905

SOURCE Avenir