Health100™ Earns Industry Accreditation for Consumer Data Privacy and Security

The CARIN Code of Conduct for Consumer-Facing Applications Accreditation from DirectTrust affirms Health100's commitment to privacy, transparency, and consumer data stewardship

WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health100™, a CVS Health® subsidiary, announced today it has earned the CARIN Code of Conduct for Consumer-Facing Applications Accreditation from DirectTrust® for the Health100 mobile app.

Through a comprehensive independent third-party review, DirectTrust evaluated the Health100 app for compliance with the CARIN Alliance Code of Conduct for Consumer-Facing Applications to ensure the application provides trusted, secure access and exchange of personal health information. The evaluation wholly examined application transparency, consent, use and disclosure, individual access, security, provenance, accountability and education for patients, providers, health plans, third-party app developers and others.

"By achieving the CARIN Code of Conduct for Consumer-Facing Applications Accreditation from DirectTrust, Health100 has demonstrated their ability to provide consumers with secure and trusted access to their personal health data," said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO, DirectTrust. "Attaining this accreditation is a significant achievement for Health100 in that it gives all health care stakeholders full confidence in the ability to exchange private and sensitive health information via an application that voluntarily sought verification to advance consumer-directed exchange."

Health100 minimizes health care homework for consumers. It provides them with cost transparency and the ability to reduce out-of-pocket costs, helps them find and access expanded care, and offers integrated, simpler health care navigation and chronic condition management, including real-time proactive support to stay on track.

"Achieving a CARIN Code of Conduct for Consumer-Facing Applications accreditation from DirectTrust marks an important milestone for Health100 and reinforces our commitment to data privacy, security, and transparency — critical to earning and maintaining the trust of the consumers we serve," said Tony Ambrozie, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital & Technology Officer at CVS Health and Health100. "Health100 is America's trusted front door to health and care, and this accreditation is foundational to ensuring we deliver connected, patient-centered experiences as we bring it to market."

DirectTrust's accreditation and certification programs are governed by the organization's Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC).

About Health100™:

Health100™ is America's trusted front door to health and care. A health care technology services subsidiary of CVS Health, Health100 connects participating third parties, including health plans, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), pharmacies (retail and specialty), providers, employers, and digital health point solutions, into a single, unified experience open to all consumers, regardless of where they get their care.

For consumers, the Health100 app and web, including Haio, the personal and persistent AI health assistant, provide cost transparency and help to manage out-of-pocket costs, enhanced access to faster and more convenient digital and in-person care, an integrated and personalized health care experience to minimize health care homework, and real-time support to stay on track to better health. For pharmacies, Health100 provides industry-leading retail and specialty pharmacy operating systems and consumer engagement services. For employers, Health100 provides employee health care navigation benefit services. For health plans and PBMs, Health100 provides enhanced channels for member engagement and care.

Health100 puts individuals in control of their own health journey, with consumer-directed data sharing, consent, and privacy at its core.

About DirectTrust®:

DirectTrust® is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to establishing trust in a connected world. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication and cybersecurity, an ANSI standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body governed by EHNAC, and a developer of technical trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and identity-verified credentials.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond health care. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in health care. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

Press contact:

Ethan Slavin

860-273-6095

[email protected]

SOURCE CVS Health