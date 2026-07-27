Healthcare BPO Market worth $735.05 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Healthcare BPO Market is projected to reach USD 735.05 billion by 2031 from USD 459.83 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 400 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Healthcare BPO Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Healthcare BPO Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 459.83 billion

USD 459.83 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 735.05 billion

USD 735.05 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 9.8%

Healthcare BPO Market Trends & Insights:

Trend disruption in the healthcare BPO market is driven by a shift from traditional labor-based outsourcing to automation, AI-enabled workflows, analytics, and platform-based BPaaS models. Healthcare payers, providers, and life sciences companies are using BPO partners to reduce manual work in claims processing, revenue cycle management, medical coding, payment integrity, pharmacovigilance, clinical data management, and member/patient support. This shift is improving turnaround times, reducing billing and coding errors, lowering operating costs, and increasing visibility across administrative workflows. AI-based coding, denial prediction, automated claims review, payment integrity analytics, and digital contact centers are reshaping how healthcare organizations manage back-office operations. Major players such as Optum, Inc., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Accenture plc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, and Capgemini SE are contributing to this shift through managed services, automation-led delivery, offshore operations, and healthcare-specific process platforms.

North America dominated the market with a share of 49.9% in 2025.

The provider services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The multishore segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=472

Growth is driven by the need to reduce administrative workloads across claims administration, provider revenue cycle management, member enrollment, provider network management, patient support, clinical documentation, pharmacovigilance, regulatory operations, and clinical development support. Healthcare organizations are increasingly outsourcing these processes as payer rules, documentation requirements, reimbursement workflows, and compliance activities become more complex. In the US, national health expenditure reached USD 5.3 trillion in 2024, according to CMS data, reflecting the substantial operating burden across payers, providers, and public health programs. The market is also supported by regulations that push healthcare organizations to improve data exchange and reduce administrative delays. For example, CMS released the Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule on January 17, 2024, requiring impacted payers to improve prior authorization processes and API-based data exchange. However, high transition costs, data privacy concerns, reliance on legacy systems, a shortage of trained healthcare operations staff, and differences in payer and regional compliance requirements continue to slow adoption among smaller providers and regional healthcare organizations.

The hybrid/multishore delivery segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the healthcare BPO market during the forecast period.

Based on delivery model, the healthcare BPO market is segmented into onshore, offshore, and hybrid/multishore models. Among these, the hybrid/multishore segment is expected to grow fastest over the forecast period. This is largely because healthcare organizations want the cost advantage of offshore delivery while keeping complex, regulated, and patient-facing work closer to the end market. In this model, onshore teams typically handle governance, client coordination, compliance-sensitive tasks, and complex clinical or payer reviews, while offshore and nearshore teams manage high-volume processes such as claims processing, medical coding, billing, data management, pharmacovigilance case processing, and back-office support. Hybrid/multishore delivery is becoming increasingly important as payers, providers, and life sciences companies face rising labor costs, staff shortages, data privacy requirements, and the need for faster turnaround times. It also helps companies improve business continuity by distributing work across multiple delivery locations rather than relying on a single country or center.

The life sciences services segment held the largest share of the healthcare BPO market in 2025.

By service, the healthcare BPO market is segmented into life sciences services, payer services, and provider services. In 2025, the life sciences services segment accounted for the largest share because pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies outsource a range of high-value, complex activities across the product lifecycle. These include clinical trial management, clinical data management, real-world evidence, pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, quality support, contract manufacturing, packaging, supply chain, commercialization, and medical affairs services. The segment is large because life sciences companies often rely on specialized outsourcing partners to manage global trials, safety reporting, regulatory submissions, manufacturing support, and post-market activities. These processes require domain expertise, compliance knowledge, global delivery networks, and trained scientific or clinical resources.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=472

North America held the largest share in the global healthcare BPO market in 2025.

North America held the largest share of the global healthcare BPO market in 2025, largely because healthcare administration in the region is highly complex and labor-intensive. The US has a multi-payer reimbursement system in which hospitals, physician groups, payers, PBMs, and life sciences companies manage large volumes of claims, authorizations, coding, billing, safety reporting, clinical trials, and patient support workflows. The region also faces rising pressure from claim denials, prior authorization workloads, and revenue cycle complexity, which is increasing outsourcing demand. In September 2024, the American Hospital Association reported that hospitals are facing a growing administrative burden from commercial insurer policies, including prior authorization, step therapy, and claim denials, with many dedicating staff and clinical resources to appeals and denial management. In addition, the AHA noted that care denials increased by 20.2% for commercial claims and 55.7% for Medicare Advantage claims between 2022 and 2023, making revenue cycle outsourcing, payment integrity, coding support, and claims follow-up more important for providers.

Key Players

Leading players in the Healthcare BPO companies include Optum, Inc. (US); Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India); Accenture plc (Ireland); Cognizant (US); Infosys Limited (India), through Infosys BPM Limited; IQVIA Holdings Inc. (US); Wipro Limited (India); Capgemini SE (France); NTT DATA Group Corporation (Japan); HCL Technologies Limited (India); Genpact Limited (US); ExlService Holdings, Inc. (US); Sagility India Limited (India); Firstsource Solutions Limited (India); Conduent Incorporated (US); Cotiviti, Inc. (US); R1 RCM Inc. (US); AGS Health LLC (US); Omega Healthcare Management Services Private Limited (India); and GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=472

Browse Adjacent Market: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Healthcare IT Reports:

Healthcare IT Market by Solution [Clinical (EHR, PHM, PACs & VNA, Telehealth, RCM, CDSS, LIS), Nonclinical (Analytics, RCM, Pharmacy, Interoperability), Service (Claim, Billing, Supply)], End User (Hospital, ASC, Pharmacy, Payer) - Global Forecast to 2031

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market by Offering [Product (Front, Mid, Back-end Solutions), Outsourcing Service], Enterprise Size [Large, SMEs], Technology [AI, Non-AI], End User [Inpatient, Outpatient, Payer, Pharmacy] & Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/healthcare-outsourcing-bpo-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/healthcare-bpo.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets