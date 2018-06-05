Healthcare, Financial Services and Telecom to Drive Future Global Big Data Market Growth Till 2021, Finds New Report

LEWES, Del., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Big Data market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.29% till 2021, finds a new market research report published by Market Research Reports, Inc. (MarketResearchReports.com) in collaboration with NAVADHI Market Research Pvt Ltd. This is mainly due to increasing penetration levels of high-speed internet globally, increasing adoption of Internet of Things across industries, increasing automation, increasing e-governance, the growth of global e-commerce, ease of Big Data usage, increasing availability of trained Big Data professionals and proven Big Data implementation case studies across varies industrial sectors.

Some of the factors which can hamper this growth are the high cost of initial Big Data implementation, difficulty in retaining quality Big Data professionals, fear of failure for new technology implementation among first-time user industries and government policies such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ePrivacy Regulation implemented by European Union.

MarketResearchReports.com has published 10 independent Big Data research reports covering Global Industry and Manufacturing, Financial Services, Education, Oil & Gas and Mining, Retail, Government & Defence, Media & Entertainment and Gaming, Energy and Utility, Healthcare and Telecom sectors which are part of Global Big Data market. These reports provide industry-specific need analysis for Big Data, current Big Data market value as well as projections for future market potential, value chain analysis, growth drivers and inhibitors, credit, policy and technical risks analysis, competitive landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis.

The key players in Global Big Data industry covered in these reports are Teradata, Informatica, Hortonworks, SAP, Mu Sigma, SAS, Retail Next, Hitachi Data System, Hewlett Packard (HP), IBM, Splunk Inc., ABB Group, Cisco Systems, Navigant Consulting Inc., Silver Spring Networks Inc., Workday Inc., Qubole Inc., VMware, Tableau Software, Tata Consultancy Services, McKesson Corporation and Verisk Analytics.

