Healthcare Indoor Location Market worth $13.83 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Healthcare Indoor Location Market is projected to grow from USD 3.17 billion in 2026 to USD 13.83 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 27.8% during 2026–2032.

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Healthcare Indoor Location Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2032

2020–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 3.17 billion

USD 3.17 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 13.83 billion

USD 13.83 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 27.8%

Healthcare Indoor Location Market Trends & Insights:

The market is witnessing strong growth as healthcare providers increasingly seek real-time visibility of patients, medical staff, equipment, and critical assets within complex healthcare facilities.

By offering, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.1% from 2026 to 2032.

By technology, the UWB segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By application, the supply chain management & automation segment is estimated to dominate the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market for healthcare indoor location solutions.

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Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting indoor location technologies to improve visibility across complex hospital environments and support more coordinated care delivery. Solutions based on Wi-Fi, BLE, RFID, UWB, and ultrasound enable real-time identification and location of medical equipment, patients, staff, and other assets. These capabilities help healthcare facilities improve resource utilization, reduce equipment search time, strengthen safety, and optimize operational workflows. Securitas Healthcare, for example, combines Wi-Fi, BLE, RFID, and ultrasound technologies within its healthcare RTLS platform to provide visibility into people and assets.

The market is expanding beyond conventional asset tracking toward location-enabled healthcare workflows. Hospitals are increasingly using indoor location data for patient movement, staff protection, equipment availability, environmental monitoring, and inventory management. Integration with enterprise software and healthcare IT infrastructure is also enabling organizations to use location data for reporting, alerts, and operational decision-making. As healthcare facilities continue to modernize their infrastructure, indoor location solutions are expected to become increasingly important for improving efficiency and supporting safer care environments.

By technology, UWB segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The Ultra-Wideband (UWB) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Healthcare Indoor Location Market, by technology, through 2032. Its ability to provide highly precise positioning makes it suitable for healthcare applications where room-level or more accurate location information is required. Zebra's UWB solutions, for instance, are designed for high-accuracy, real-time tracking of assets and personnel. UWB adoption is expected to increase as hospitals seek more precise visibility of critical medical equipment, patients, and healthcare personnel. The technology can complement Wi-Fi and BLE deployments by addressing applications where conventional location technologies may not provide sufficient accuracy. As healthcare organizations move toward more location-aware workflows, the demand for high-precision positioning is expected to support UWB adoption.

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By application, inventory/asset tracking & management segment to account for largest market share during forecast period

The inventory/asset tracking & management segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Healthcare Indoor Location Market, by application, during the forecast period. Hospitals manage large inventories of mobile medical equipment, including infusion pumps, beds, wheelchairs, and other critical assets, making real-time visibility important for efficient resource utilization. Healthcare RTLS platforms can provide location and status information to help staff quickly identify equipment and reduce unnecessary purchases or rental costs.

The use of indoor location for asset management is also expanding from simple location identification to utilization analysis, maintenance monitoring, recall management, and automated alerts. Securitas Healthcare, for example, supports asset tracking through Wi-Fi, BLE, ultrasound, and hybrid approaches, allowing healthcare facilities to select technologies based on asset type and workflow requirements.

Asia Pacific to exhibit highest growth rate during forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the Healthcare Indoor Location Market during the forecast period. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, hospital modernization, and digital health initiatives across countries such as China, India, Japan, and other Asia Pacific economies are creating opportunities for location-enabled healthcare solutions. The region is also seeing greater emphasis on improving hospital efficiency and managing healthcare resources as healthcare facilities expand and modernize. Adoption of asset tracking, patient-flow management, staff monitoring, and indoor navigation is expected to increase as hospitals introduce connected technologies into their operations.

The growing availability of Wi-Fi and BLE infrastructure, along with increasing adoption of more precise technologies such as UWB and ultrasound, is expected to broaden the range of indoor-location deployments across the region. Vendors are also increasingly offering platforms that combine multiple location technologies, allowing healthcare providers to select solutions based on accuracy, coverage, and application requirements.

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Top Companies in Healthcare Indoor Location Market:

The Top Companies in Healthcare Indoor Location Market are Securitas Healthcare (US), Zebra Technologies (US), HPE Aruba (US), TeleTracking Technologies (US), Advantech (Taiwan), AiRISTA (US), CenTrak (US), GE HealthCare (US), HID Global (US), Sonitor (Norway), Ubisense (UK), Infor (US), Midmark (US), Ascom (Switzerland), SME/Startun (US), Litum (US), BlueIOT (China), Kontakt.io (US), Cognosos (US), Pozyx (Belgium), Navigine (US), Redpoint Positioning (US), Secure Care Products (US), and Borda Technology (Turkey).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, product launches, product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Healthcare Indoor Location Market.

Investment Funding Context

The Healthcare Indoor Location Market is attracting investment as healthcare providers prioritize real-time visibility, asset utilization, patient safety, and operational efficiency. Investment activity is increasingly focused on expanding RTLS capabilities, cloud-based location platforms, connected healthcare infrastructure, and technologies that support more accurate tracking of patients, staff, and medical equipment. Strategic investments are also being directed toward integrating location intelligence with hospital information systems, IoT platforms, analytics, and workflow-management applications. The acquisition of ZulaFly by Securitas Healthcare in 2026 highlights the growing strategic interest in cloud-based RTLS, with the acquisition aimed at expanding Securitas Healthcare's cloud capabilities while maintaining support for on-premise deployments.

Revenue Shift Context

The Healthcare Indoor Location Market is gradually shifting from hardware-led deployments toward integrated software and service offerings that convert location data into actionable operational insights. Hardware remains an important component because tags, readers, access points, sensors, and other infrastructure form the foundation of healthcare location systems. However, demand is increasing for software platforms, analytics, workflow automation, system integration, and managed services that enable healthcare organizations to derive greater value from RTLS deployments. This shift is supported by the growing integration of location data with hospital systems and the increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms, which enable centralized monitoring, automated alerts, and analytics across healthcare facilities. Securitas Healthcare's RTLS platform, for example, combines Wi-Fi, BLE, RFID, and ultrasound technologies with centralized location and workflow capabilities.

Mergers and Acquisitions

HEALTHCARE INDOOR LOCATION MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025–JUNE 2025

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description May 2026 Acquisition Securitas Healthcare

(US) ZulaFly (US) Securitas Healthcare acquired ZulaFly, a cloud-native RTLS provider, to strengthen its healthcare portfolio. The acquisition enhances real-time asset tracking, staff safety, and operational visibility while expanding cloud-based RTLS capabilities for healthcare organizations. October 2025 Acquisition Zebra Technologies (US) Elo Touch Solutions (US) Zebra Technologies completed the acquisition of Elo to expand its connected frontline experience portfolio. The deal strengthens Zebra's capabilities in interactive kiosks, touchscreen displays, POS, self-service, and customer-facing digital workflows across retail, hospitality, healthcare, QSR, and industrial environments. It is indirectly related to the indoor location market by supporting frontline operations and inventory visibility, but it is not a direct RTLS or indoor positioning deal. August 2025 Acquisition HID Global (US) Intelligent Observation (US) HID acquired Intelligent Observation to strengthen its Healthcare RTLS portfolio. The deal adds hand-hygiene compliance, NFMI wearable devices, centimeter-level location accuracy, SaaS dashboards, and room-level compliance tracking for hospitals.

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