HealthConnect One to Host Community Birth Support Luncheon in Oak Bluffs, Kicking Off Black Breastfeeding Week

Free event brings together doulas, birth workers, and families to celebrate birth equity on Martha's Vineyard, with a special appearance by actress Naturi Naughton

OAK BLUFFS, Mass., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthConnect One, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting healthy pregnancies, births, and breastfeeding in Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities, will host a free Community Birth Support Luncheon on Tuesday, August 25, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Barn Bowl & Bistro in Oak Bluffs. The event, which is a part of the organization's "Doula's are for every body" campaign, kicks off Black Breastfeeding Week and brings together doulas, birth workers, and families from Martha's Vineyard and beyond for an afternoon centered on birth equity and community care.

The luncheon will feature a special appearance by actress Naturi Naughton, attending on behalf of Irth, a maternal health platform that connects Black and Brown families with respectful, reviewed maternity care. HealthConnect One's partners at Birth Center Equity will also join the gathering.

"Every family deserves to be supported by people who look like them and understand their experience. This luncheon is a chance to celebrate the doulas and birth workers who make that possible, right here on the Island. Birth equity starts with community, and events like this one remind families they are not alone" said Dr. Twylla Dillion, President & CEO of HealthConnect One.

The event is free and open to all ages, with free parking available on-site. It is part of HealthConnect One's ongoing work training community-based doulas and breastfeeding peer counselors and advocating for policies that advance maternal and infant health equity.

Event Details:

What: Community Birth Support Luncheon

Where: The Barn Bowl & Bistro, 13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs, Mass.

When: Tuesday, August 25, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public; registration requested

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oak-bluffs-community-birth-support-luncheon-tickets-1996657556500

About HealthConnect One

HealthConnect One supports healthy pregnancies, births, and breastfeeding in Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities, working with the understanding that birth equity is fundamental to racial equity. The organization trains community-based doulas and breastfeeding and lactation peer counselors, advocates alongside community health workers on maternal and child health policy, and partners with research institutions to improve maternal-child health outcomes and close birth equity gaps. HealthConnect One has partnered with more than 50 communities across 20 states, training over 1,000 community-based doulas and breastfeeding advocates to provide peer-to-peer support in historically marginalized communities. Learn more at healthconnectone.org.

Media Contact:

Nina Dillion

Executive Assistant to President & CEO

HealthConnect One

[email protected] | 773-395-2623

SOURCE HealthConnect One