Healthconnect Texas, the Statewide Health Information Exchange for Texas, Opens New Headquarters and Advances a New Era of Connected Care

Healthcare and community leaders gather to celebrate Healthconnect's vision for a healthier, more connected Texas.

HOUSTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthconnect Texas celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters on Tuesday, June 16, welcoming healthcare leaders, community partners, board members, funders, and civic stakeholders from across Texas to its new space at 3701 Kirby Dr. in Houston.

For Healthconnect Texas, this milestone marks the beginning of a new chapter. The strategic unification of Healthconnect Texas with the Patient Care Intervention Center earlier this year brings together clinical and social data at unprecedented scale. Together, Healthconnect has become the largest interoperability network in Texas, serving more than 27 million Texans. By connecting health information exchange and community information exchange capabilities, Healthconnect Texas is helping create a more complete picture of healthcare, social services, and community engagement across the state.

"This headquarters symbolizes both how far we've come and where we're headed," said Junaid Husain, Chief Executive Officer of Healthconnect Texas. "We have proudly built one of the nation's largest integrated health and community information exchange networks, helping connect the people, organizations, and information that improves health. This new home reflects our commitment to building a healthier, more connected future for every Texan."

The new headquarters reflects Healthconnect Texas's commitment to convening partners across the continuum of care. Designed as a hub for collaboration, the space will support healthcare providers, payers, academic partners, public health departments, social service agencies, and community-based organizations working together to improve health outcomes for Texans. During the grand opening, guests toured the facility, connected with organizational leaders, and discussed opportunities to advance more coordinated, whole-person care across the state.

"This milestone reflects what is possible when technology, partnerships, and purpose come together," said Kallol Mahata, Chief Product Officer of Healthconnect Texas. "Every connection we build helps create a more complete picture of the people and communities we serve. By bringing healthcare and community organizations together, we are making it easier to coordinate care, address real needs, and improve lives across Texas."

At the heart of the celebration was a simple but powerful belief: a healthier Texas depends on connection. Connection between healthcare and community partners. Connection between data and action. Connection between organizations working toward a common purpose. Because when Texas is connected, healthier communities, stronger outcomes, and greater opportunity become possible for everyone.

About Healthconnect Texas

Healthconnect Texas is a 501(c)3 nonprofit health information exchange and community information exchange organization working to strengthen health data connectivity, care coordination, population-level insight, and whole-person health across Texas. Through secure clinical data exchange, community-based referral infrastructure, analytics, and partner-driven technology solutions, Healthconnect Texas helps healthcare providers, social service organizations, public agencies, researchers, and funders work together to improve health and wellness outcomes.

SOURCE Healthconnect Texas