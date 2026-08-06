HealthSnap Secures $25 Million Growth Financing to Accelerate AI-Powered Virtual Care Management Leadership

New Senior Secured Facility Validates Company's Category Leadership and Fuels Next Phase of AI Innovation and Enterprise Growth

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSnap, the pioneer and category leader in AI-powered virtual care management, today announced it has secured a $25 million senior secured growth financing facility led by Eastward Capital Partners, LLC. The new facility strengthens the company's balance sheet, refinances existing debt, and provides significant additional capital to accelerate artificial intelligence innovation, expand commercial operations, and scale deployment of its Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM) platform across the nation's leading health systems.

The financing follows a period of exceptional growth and market momentum for HealthSnap as healthcare organizations increasingly adopt AI-enabled solutions that improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, strengthen clinical efficiency, and extend care beyond the traditional clinical setting.

HealthSnap has helped define the rapidly emerging virtual care management category by bringing together Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Principal Care Management (PCM), Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM), AI-powered clinical workflows, enterprise analytics, reimbursement optimization, and care coordination into a single, EMR-Integrated, intelligent platform that enables healthcare organizations to proactively manage patients at scale – unlocking capacity without adding headcount.

Today, HealthSnap supports more than 80,000 active patient programs across 200 health systems and physician organizations, with the company projecting more than 100,000 active patient programs by the end of 2026. HealthSnap's platform currently ingests 2 patient measurements every second and patients enrolled in HealthSnap's programs see a 97% reduction in alert frequency by their twelfth month, demonstrating remote patient management at scale.

HealthSnap partners with many of the nation's leading healthcare organizations, including Prisma Health, AdventHealth, Ascension Health, Sentara Health, Tampa General Hospital, UnityPoint Health, Baptist Health South Florida, Mount Sinai Medical Center, and University Hospitals. Even more importantly, several of these organizations, including Sentara Health, Tampa General Hospital, and UnityPoint Health, have chosen to invest strategically in HealthSnap, reflecting their confidence in the company's technology, leadership, and long-term vision.

"When we founded HealthSnap, we believed healthcare was moving toward a future where continuous, intelligent care would become the standard, not the exception," said Samson Magid, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HealthSnap. "Today, we are helping many of the nation's leading health systems make that vision a reality. This financing represents much more than additional capital. It validates the platform we have built, the outcomes we are delivering, and the category leadership we have established. It enables us to expand the real-world application of AI across every aspect of virtual care management, from clinical decision support and workforce enablement to patient engagement and Advanced Primary Care Management. Our vision has always been to use AI to amplify clinicians, not replace them, helping health systems improve outcomes, strengthen operational performance, and lower the total cost of care."

Earlier this year, HealthSnap launched its AI-augmented Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM) solution, representing the next evolution of virtual care management by combining agentic AI with clinical workflows to help care teams manage larger patient populations more efficiently while delivering more personalized patient care.

Today, HealthSnap is embedding artificial intelligence across every stage of care delivery to improve clinical quality, accelerate workforce readiness, and enhance patient engagement at scale. Every AI-driven recommendation operates within clinician-defined protocols and safety guardrails, with physicians and care teams retaining final clinical judgment.

In 2025 alone, the company's AI platform reviewed over 3 million progress notes, dramatically expanding quality assurance compared to the traditional one to two percent manual audit sample. HealthSnap also uses AI powered patient simulations to prepare newly hired nurses before they ever interact with patients, while AI generated clinical summaries transform complex care data into concise, actionable insights that help clinicians make faster, more informed decisions; all of which has led to a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72, setting an industry standard.

The company is also expanding the use of AI agents to support routine patient interactions, including enrollment, device troubleshooting, and compliance outreach, allowing care teams to focus their time and expertise where they matter most. Across every application, HealthSnap's approach is guided by a simple principle: AI should empower clinicians, strengthen care delivery, and improve the patient experience, never replace the people at the heart of care.

The new financing will accelerate deployment of these next-generation AI capabilities while supporting continued investment in product innovation, engineering, commercial expansion, customer success, and enterprise growth.

Ed Dresner, Investment Partner, Eastward Capital Partners said, "Healthcare is entering a new era where artificial intelligence, automation, and continuous patient engagement will fundamentally reshape care delivery. We believe HealthSnap has established itself as the clear leader in this emerging category through exceptional execution, enterprise customer adoption, measurable outcomes, and a highly differentiated platform. Just as importantly, the company has demonstrated disciplined financial performance while serving some of the country's most sophisticated health systems. We're excited to partner with Samson and the entire HealthSnap team as they continue building one of healthcare's most important growth companies."

Market Momentum

HealthSnap's rapid growth has been fueled by strong customer adoption, measurable clinical outcomes, and accelerating financial performance. Over the past three years, the company has grown revenue more than fivefold, representing more than 400% growth since June 2023, while delivering 40% year-over-year revenue growth and 47% year-over-year EBITDA improvement.

The company has also earned significant industry recognition, including being named the No. 17 Fastest Growing Healthcare & Medical Company and No. 165 Overall on the 2025 Inc. 5000, receiving the 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Clinical Efficiency Solution, and maintaining HITRUST Certification for four consecutive years, reinforcing its commitment to enterprise-grade security and compliance.

Delivering Measurable Outcomes

HealthSnap's foundation is rooted in clinical research, and measurable patient outcomes continue to drive the company's growth, innovation, and market leadership. Across its customer base, HealthSnap powered programs have been associated with meaningful improvements in blood pressure control, chronic disease management, and total cost of care.

In a published cohort study of more than 6,500 patients, remote monitoring was associated with an average 7.3 mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure, increasing to 16.7 mmHg among Stage 2 hypertensive patients (Smith et al., Healthcare, 2024). In a separate retrospective cohort study accepted for publication in the Journal of Telemedicine and eHealth, HealthSnap powered monitoring was associated with a median annual reduction of $10,932 in total cost of care, along with 40.9% fewer hospitalizations and 19.9% fewer emergency department visits among high acuity Medicare beneficiaries. These findings, along with additional clinical research, have been published in peer reviewed journals and presented at leading scientific conferences.

The financing will support continued investment in artificial intelligence, product innovation, commercial expansion, customer success, and strategic growth initiatives as HealthSnap continues advancing its leadership position in AI-powered virtual care management.

HealthSnap was advised by Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, which served as the company's exclusive financial advisor in connection with this growth financing.

About HealthSnap

HealthSnap is the leading AI-powered virtual care management platform helping healthcare organizations transform chronic disease management through continuous, connected care. Its intelligent enterprise platform combines Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Principal Care Management (PCM), Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM), AI-powered clinical workflows, enterprise analytics, reimbursement optimization, and care coordination into a unified, EMR-Integrated solution that improves patient outcomes while lowering the total cost of care. HealthSnap partners with more than 200 health systems and physician organizations across the United States, including many of the nation's leading integrated delivery networks to help providers deliver more proactive, personalized, and financially sustainable care.

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SOURCE HealthSnap, Inc.