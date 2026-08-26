HealthWorX Aims to Make the Single-Payer vs. Socialized-Medicine Choice Unnecessary

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthWorX today advanced a third path in the national healthcare debate: a private, employer-linked nonprofit-TPA model designed to achieve many of the access and administrative goals associated with single-payer and socialized medicine without requiring government ownership of care delivery or replacing the existing system with one national payer.

For decades, American healthcare debate has been framed as a choice between a fragmented private status quo and a systemwide public alternative. Socialized medicine generally combines public financing with a substantial government role in organizing or delivering care. Single-payer generally reorganizes financing under one public payer and standardized public rules. Both models seek broad access, financial protection, administrative simplicity, and accountability.

The nonprofit-TPA model administered by HealthWorX borrows those objectives while using institutions that already function throughout the American economy: private nonprofits, employers, self-funded plans, independent providers, and TPAs. HealthWorX is the practical expression of that model.

A third path between fragmentation and nationalization

Under HealthWorX, a private nonprofit subsidizes no-cost primary care and supplies mission-governed accountability. A TPA administers eligibility, enrollment, claims, reporting, provider arrangements, and member navigation. Employers participate through existing benefit infrastructure, while care remains decentralized among private providers.

That structure matters because it separates the policy goal from the assumption that only one institutional form can achieve it. No-cost access does not necessarily require public ownership of hospitals and clinics. Administrative simplification does not necessarily require a single federal payer. Public-interest governance does not necessarily require that every administrative function be performed by government.

Making the old binary unnecessary

If the nonprofit-TPA model can be validated and scaled, it could make the old binary unnecessary for employers and workers seeking an immediate path from coverage to care. Employers would not have to wait for national reform. Workers would not have to rely on a high-deductible benefit they cannot afford to use. Providers would not have to become government employees. The country would not have to discard the entire multipayer and self-funded infrastructure before gaining many of the administrative advantages reformers have long sought.

The model adapts several features emphasized in single-payer scholarship: clear eligibility, simplified payment administration, reduced duplicative functions, consistent rules, transparent financing, and the redirection of resources away from avoidable administrative waste. It also adopts principles associated with socialized medicine and social citizenship: care based on need, protection from financial hardship, public accountability, and administration treated as a public-interest function.

What it does not adopt is government ownership or a single public payer. HealthWorX remains private, employer-linked, and compatible with decentralized provider markets. It is incremental rather than system-disruptive, but its ambition is structural: to change the purpose and governance of healthcare administration, not simply add another benefit product.

A new question for healthcare reform

The nonprofit-TPA model will earn its place only through disciplined implementation and evidence. But it changes the terms of the debate now. The choice no longer has to be between preserving a traditional system that too often converts coverage into cost and confusion, or replacing the entire system with single-payer or socialized medicine. HealthWorX offers a third path - one designed to make that choice unnecessary.

About HealthWorX

HealthWorX is a workforce healthcare access model built on a nonprofit-TPA structure. The model combines mission-governed nonprofit subsidy with third-party administration of eligibility, enrollment, claims, reporting, provider arrangements, and member navigation so eligible workers can access primary care at no point-of-care cost through existing employer-linked infrastructure. HealthWorX is being developed and studied as a scalable, transparent, and measurable alternative to conventional healthcare administration.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dr. Diana McCosham, MD, MBA

Marketing Director, WorXsiteHR

[email protected] | 877-479-3591 x110

SOURCE WorXsiteHR Insurance Solutions Inc