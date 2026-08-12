HealthWorX Calls for a New Healthcare Operating Model as Coverage Fails to Become Care

The nonprofit-TPA model is designed to remove point-of-care barriers for frontline workers while giving employers a transparent, measurable alternative to conventional benefits.

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthWorX today called for a fundamental change in the way employers think about healthcare access for lower-income and frontline workers: stop treating an insurance card as the finish line and start measuring whether an eligible worker can actually obtain timely, affordable, understandable care.

The call is grounded in implementing a nonprofit-third-party administrator, or nonprofit-TPA, model as a sustainable health coverage paradigm. The story begins with a persistent contradiction in American healthcare. The United States spends heavily and has built sophisticated systems for pricing, risk transfer, claims, and compliance, yet many workers who are technically connected to employer-sponsored coverage still delay care because of deductibles, copayments, scheduling barriers, language needs, uncertainty, mistrust, or difficulty navigating the system.

That gap between formal coverage and usable care is especially consequential in frontline industries. Workers in food service, hospitality, retail, logistics, and similar sectors often have variable schedules, limited benefits literacy, little room for unexpected medical costs, and few options for taking time away from work. A traditional benefit may exist on paper while remaining functionally out of reach.

A replacement for the traditional primary-care access model

HealthWorX is designed to replace that conventional approach for essential primary care with a model organized around access, mission, and execution. Under the nonprofit-TPA structure, a private 501(c)(3) public charity subsidizes no-cost primary care. A separate TPA administers eligibility, enrollment, claims, reporting, provider arrangements, and member navigation for participating employer groups.

For employers, the case for change is operational as well as moral. Healthcare costs are a major component of compensation, while delayed care can contribute to missed shifts, last-minute callouts, worsening conditions, financial stress, turnover pressure, and unstable staffing. Implementing the model does not assume that a no-cost primary care benefit automatically improves those outcomes. Instead, it proposes that employers and employees should evaluate the model through measurable indicators such as enrollment, first visits, repeat use, referral completion, claim resolution, satisfaction, absenteeism, retention, turnover, and workforce stability.

That measurement discipline is central to HealthWorX. The model is not intended to be a charitable side program or another complicated layer of insurance. It is intended to be a governance and operating system that makes essential care easier to understand and use, while giving employers visibility into fees, eligibility rules, claims decisions, provider access, appeals, and performance.

Built to work inside the system that already exists

HealthWorX does not require employers to wait for a national legislative overhaul. It is designed to operate inside the existing employer-based, self-funded, multipayer infrastructure. That makes it a potentially deployable replacement for the traditional primary-care benefit model: mission-governed rather than profit-centered, administratively standardized rather than fragmented, and focused on actual care use rather than formal eligibility alone.

HealthWorX is inviting employers, nonprofit organizations, benefits leaders, administrators, providers, and researchers to move the conversation beyond whether workers are covered and toward the more consequential question: Can they get care when they need it, without financial harm or administrative defeat?

About HealthWorX

HealthWorX is a workforce healthcare access model built on a nonprofit-TPA structure. The model is designed to combine mission-governed nonprofit subsidy with third-party administration of eligibility, enrollment, claims, reporting, provider arrangements, and member navigation so eligible workers can access primary care at no point-of-care cost through existing employer-linked infrastructure. HealthWorX is being developed and studied as a scalable, transparent, and measurable alternative to conventional healthcare administration.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dr. Diana McCosham, MD, MBA

Marketing Director, WorXsiteHR

[email protected] | 877-479-3591 x110

SOURCE HealthWorX