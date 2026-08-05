Healthy Interactions' Patient Medication Education Program to Be Available Through the American Diabetes Association's Education Recognition Program

Program will be available to 1,200 ADA-recognized programs across 3,554 sites nationwide

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Interactions LLC today announced that its Patient Medication Education Program will be made available as a new benefit through the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) Education Recognition Program (ERP), beginning in October 2026.

The ADA Education Recognition Program recognizes diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) programs that meet established national standards. The ERP network includes approximately 1,200 recognized programs delivering services across 3,554 sites nationwide.

"Starting a new medication or device is an important time for patient education and support, particularly for people managing diabetes and obesity," said Barbara Eichorst, American Diabetes Association Vice President, Health Care Programs. "Through the Education Recognition Program, we work to help recognized healthcare systems connect people with timely, person-centered resources at critical points in their care. Making this program available through ERP gives participating organizations another way to help patients better understand therapies they have already been prescribed and prepare for informed conversations with their healthcare teams."

The Healthy Interactions Patient Medication Education Program provides live, virtual, small-group education sessions for patients who have been prescribed a new medication or device. Each session focuses on the specific medication or device participants have been prescribed—not on a general therapeutic class. Patients must already have received a prescription for the therapy addressed in the session.

The program will initially focus on medications and devices used in the management of cardiometabolic conditions, including diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, or MASLD. Programs addressing additional conditions are expected to follow.

Starting a therapy can raise questions about why the treatment is needed, how to use it correctly, what benefits and side effects to expect, affordability and how it will fit into daily life. These concerns can influence whether patients begin and continue prescribed treatment.

Using Healthy Interactions' Conversation Map® methodology, each session combines visual learning with facilitated virtual group conversation. A trained healthcare professional guides participants as they explore information about their prescribed therapy, raise practical questions, learn from the questions and perspectives of others, and identify topics to discuss with their prescribing clinician, pharmacist or other members of their health care team.

The program will be delivered through participating ERP programs and will also be available to patients receiving care at approximately 4,000 U.S. primary care clinics participating in the Healthy Interactions Primary Care Alliance. Collectively, these delivery channels provide access to a population that includes approximately 30 million U.S. adult lives, substantially expanding the program's potential reach and scalability. Healthy Interactions is expanding its U.S. primary care network to 12,000 clinics, with anticipated coverage of more than 100 million people.

"A prescription may be the beginning of a patient's questions rather than the end of the conversation," said Paul Lasiuk, CEO of Healthy Interactions. "Our program gives patients dedicated time to learn about the specific medication or device they have been prescribed, raise practical questions and participate in a live conversation with a health care professional and other patients beginning the same therapy. By combining the reach of ADA-recognized programs with our growing primary care alliance, we are building a broad national pathway for patients to receive timely education after a therapy is prescribed."

Healthy Interactions will facilitate the sessions, so participating ERP programs, primary care clinics and referring healthcare professionals will not need to use their own staff to conduct them. In accordance with applicable consent, privacy and program requirements, appropriate participation information will be provided to the referring organization to support continuity of education and care.

The program is designed to complement—not replace—the education and counseling provided by a patient's existing healthcare team. Sessions do not prescribe medications, recommend treatment changes, or provide individualized medical advice. Patients with clinical questions or concerns are directed to consult an appropriate member of their care team.

The Patient Medication Education Program is scheduled to become available through the ADA Education Recognition Program in October 2026. Availability through ERP does not constitute an American Diabetes Association endorsement of any specific medication, device or individual treatment decision.

To learn more about the Patient Medication Education Program, visit

healthyinteractions.com/consumers/medication-education

For information about the American Diabetes Association's Education Recognition Program, visit professional.diabetes.org/education-recognition-program

About Healthy Interactions

Healthy Interactions LLC develops experiential health education programs that use facilitated conversation, visual learning and virtual small-group participation to help people engage with health information and prepare for productive conversations with their health care teams. In addition to its in-person and virtual education tools, Healthy Interactions has expanded its impact through AI-powered platforms designed to support healthcare professionals and patients in managing chronic conditions more effectively.

Healthy Interactions is the developer of the Conversation Map® methodology. Approximately 130,000 health care professionals globally, including 30,000 in the United States, have been trained to use Conversation Map® tools.

Contacts

Healthy Interactions: [email protected]

SOURCE Healthy Interactions LLC