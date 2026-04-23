Healthy Smart Mart™ Announces Expansion of Micro Market Model for 2026

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Smart Mart™, a leader in unattended retail, has announced the expansion of its micro market business model, positioning it as a premier solution for entrepreneurs seeking sustainable passive income. As the global economy shifts toward automated wealth generation, the company's systems offer a high-margin alternative to traditional vending and labor-intensive franchises.

Healthy Smart Mart™

The announcement comes as investors seek assets requiring minimal time. Healthy Smart Mart™ micro markets transform workplace break rooms into modern, cashless convenience stores operating 24/7. Unlike legacy vending, these open-market designs enable fresh, healthy food options that cater to employee demand for workplace wellness.

The Evolution of Passive Income

For decades, passive income was limited to real estate or stocks. However, automated micro-retail has introduced a third pillar. Healthy Smart Mart™ systems allow operators to generate revenue with as little as two hours of weekly maintenance. This efficiency is driven by proprietary technology that eliminates on-site staff, shielding owners from rising labor costs.

The scalability of the model is central to its appeal. Healthy Smart Mart™ strategically positions operators to dominate mid-sized locations with 100 to 500 employees. With millions of such locations across the United States, the company provides a path to secure prime placements, ensuring a stable, recurring revenue stream.

Advanced Technology and Operational Efficiency

At the heart of the model is a suite of payment solutions. The system offers multiple ways to complete transactions, including an all-in-one kiosk and a streamlined, app-based mobile option. This flexibility ensures a frictionless shopping experience for all users.

For the operator, this technology provides real-time sales data and automated inventory tracking. Restocking notifications are sent to the owner's device, ensuring every trip is data-driven, reducing the time required to manage the business.

Capital Access Program

The company introduced a Capital Access Program to lower barriers to entry. This platform allows applicants to view pre-qualified financing options within minutes, covering essential startup costs. By streamlining access to capital, Healthy Smart Mart™ is enabling individuals to capitalize on the boom in automated convenience.

Learn more at https://healthysmartmart.com/ .

Commitment to Corporate Wellness

In 2026, corporate wellness is a strategic necessity. Businesses are eager to host Healthy Smart Mart™ micro markets because they provide a valuable amenity at no cost to the employer. These markets improve morale and productivity by providing 24/7 access to nutritious meals, replacing uninspired vending selections with a curated, retail-like experience.

About Healthy Smart Mart™

Healthy Smart Mart™ offers a premier business opportunity for entrepreneurs ready to enter the micro market industry. By transforming traditional workplace break rooms into modern, cashless convenience stores, they help operators build profitable businesses. The company provides a proven model, innovative technology, and a unique funding program to ensure success.

Bill Way, CEO, is a recognized authority in the field and a number-one Wall Street Journal bestselling author. Most notably, his latest book, Micro Markets - Profit From The Automated Convenience Store BOOM! outlines the future of the vending and micro market industry and is the first and ONLY book in print on the subject. Mr. Way is available for interviews, which tend to be quite fun and extraordinary. For more information, please visit HealthySmartMart.com .

Contact Information

Name: Bill Way

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (970) 222-8582

SOURCE Healthy Smart Mart™