Heard Law Firm Attorneys Make Best Lawyers in America List for 2020

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers Denman Heard and Derek Merman of Houston-based Heard Law Firm PLLC have earned recognition in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and one of the most respected legal guides in the U.S.

Mr. Heard was chosen for his representation of plaintiffs involved in product liability mass tort litigation. Mr. Merman was selected for his aviation law expertise. Recognition is based on nominations, then voting and ranking by lawyers in the same practice areas and geographic regions.

Mr. Heard founded the Heard Law Firm in 2016 after nearly 25 years of courtroom experience. He has successfully led national trial teams on behalf of clients harmed by defective products, medical devices and dangerous medications, representing thousands of individuals across the country. Earlier this year he won the first design defect finding by a jury in a case against the maker of an IVC filter meant to prevent blood clots. He also has represented companies including Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 corporations in business disputes.

Mr. Merman specializes in wrongful death lawsuits, catastrophic injury claims, offshore accidents and claims against airlines and plane manufacturers. He has tried numerous cases to verdict, often winning eight-figure awards. His commitment to fighting for those harmed by corporate negligence was the result of losing his father in a plane crash due to aviation defects. He has been listed among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Texas by the National Trial Lawyers Association since 2009.

Heard Law Firm

Heard Law Firm's trial lawyers are dedicated to providing clients with the powerful representation needed to achieve the best possible results. The firm handles cases involving catastrophic injuries and wrongful deaths in the oil fields and offshore, on construction sites, from vehicle crashes, and from dangerous medical devices, pharmaceuticals, mesothelioma, chemical and toxic exposures. Heard Law Firm also handles a wide variety of business disputes. For more information, visit https://www.heardlawfirm.com/.

Media Contact:

Kit Frieden

800-559-4534

kit@androvett.com

SOURCE Heard Law Firm PLLC

Related Links

https://www.heardlawfirm.com

