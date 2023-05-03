Heart-lung machines market size to grow by USD 195.04 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increased medical tourism in Asia - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The heart-lung machines market size is set to grow by USD 195.04 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 3.89%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heart-lung Machines Market 2023-2027

The increased medical tourism in Asia, the increase in the number of ASCs, and awareness initiatives by organizations will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Heart-lung Machines Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals



ASCs

Application

Heart Surgery



Heart Failure



Lung Surgery

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

By end-users, the market growth in the hospitals segment will be significant over the forecast period. Hospitals engage closely with many suppliers and procure medical products and consumables in bulk at low prices. Factors such as increasing patient pool, rising healthcare expenditure, the use of advanced and sophisticated equipment, and the availability of skilled healthcare professionals are some of the major factors driving the growth of the segment. The increasing number of hospitals is another major factor driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the rising incidences and prevalence of CVDs, the rise in the number of surgical procedures for CVDs, and increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, technological advances, the expansion of the geriatric population, and the strong presence of prominent vendors drive the growth of the heart-lung machines market in North America.

Get detailed insights on the impact of each market segment and make informed business decisions – Download a Sample Report

Heart-lung Machines Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global heart-lung machines market is fragmented, with the presence of several players. Prominent vendors hold the major market revenue. These vendors are focused on R&D activities to develop advanced, innovative products, and strengthen their product portfolios. Global vendors have already established a strong foothold in diversified geographies across the world with their comprehensive range of products. Key vendors are trying to establish a strong customer base by selling and distributing their products around the world through several online and direct retail channels to remain competitive and gain significant market revenue. They compete in the market in terms of brand, quality, and unique features. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Braile Biomedica - The company offers heart-lung machines such as Centripump Centrifugal Pump Module and Sapphire Centriflux Centrifugal Pump.

- The company offers heart-lung machines such as Centripump Centrifugal Pump Module and Sapphire Centriflux Centrifugal Pump. Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - The company offers heart-lung machines such as 120404FFP, 120807FP, and 120403FP.

- The company offers heart-lung machines such as 120404FFP, 120807FP, and 120403FP. ELITE LIFECARE - The company offers heart-lung machines such as Cardioplegia Delivery System and Membrane Oxygenator.

- The company offers heart-lung machines such as Cardioplegia Delivery System and Membrane Oxygenator. Eurosets Srl - The company offers heart-lung machines such as KOMPASS, SVR2000, and HORIZON.

- The company offers heart-lung machines such as KOMPASS, SVR2000, and HORIZON. Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

Getinge AB

Heart Care India Co.

Hemovent GmbH

Jarvik Heart Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LivaNova Plc

Medtronic Plc

Nipro Corp.

Palex Medical SA

RAUMEDIC AG

The report also covers the following areas:

Heart-lung Machines Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by increased medical tourism in Asia . The increase in healthcare expenditure, rising number of hospitals, availability of skilled medical professionals, and low cost of healthcare services are attracting a significant number of people from overseas to travel to Asian countries. Treatment procedures in these countries cost less than in developed countries such as the UK, the US, and Canada . For instance, the cost of CABG surgery ranges between USD 50,000 and USD 75,000 in the US, whereas the same surgery, including direct and indirect medical expenses, can cost around USD 10,000 in India . Such factors have led many people to travel to Asian countries for treating medical conditions, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

– The market is driven by increased medical tourism in . The increase in healthcare expenditure, rising number of hospitals, availability of skilled medical professionals, and low cost of healthcare services are attracting a significant number of people from overseas to travel to Asian countries. Treatment procedures in these countries cost less than in developed countries such as the UK, the US, and . For instance, the cost of CABG surgery ranges between and in the US, whereas the same surgery, including direct and indirect medical expenses, can cost around in . Such factors have led many people to travel to Asian countries for treating medical conditions, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Trend – The advent of portable heart-lung machines is identified as the key trend in the market. Unlike conventional heart-lung machines, portable heart-lung machines are compact and occupy less space. Portable heart-lung machines can operate on a rechargeable battery and can be transported to any part of the hospital. They help healthcare professionals to provide extracorporeal circulation to patients who are in a critical stage during an emergency, either in an ambulatory setting or in operating rooms. The growing popularity of portable heart-lung machines has encouraged vendors to focus on innovation to integrate advanced features. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– The advent of portable heart-lung machines is identified as the key trend in the market. Unlike conventional heart-lung machines, portable heart-lung machines are compact and occupy less space. Portable heart-lung machines can operate on a rechargeable battery and can be transported to any part of the hospital. They help healthcare professionals to provide extracorporeal circulation to patients who are in a critical stage during an emergency, either in an ambulatory setting or in operating rooms. The growing popularity of portable heart-lung machines has encouraged vendors to focus on innovation to integrate advanced features. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Challenge – Complications associated with CABG surgeries will challenge the market growth. In coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery, the heart-lung machine is used for blood transportation as the physician stops the heart. When the blood passes through PVC tubes, it gets in contact with artificial compounds. This could result in post-surgical complications such as infection, arrhythmia, kidney stress, and the release of cytokines, causing irritation and inflammation. In some cases, patients who undergo heart bypass surgery might experience long-term memory loss and cognitive problems, which are considered the after-effects of using heart-lung machines. Such complications will hinder the adoption of heart-lung machines, thereby negatively affecting market growth.

Heart-lung Machines Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist heart-lung machines market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heart-lung machines market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heart-lung machines market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heart-lung machines market vendors

Heart-lung Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 195.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Axiomtek, Braile Biomedica, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., ELITE LIFECARE, Eurosets Srl, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, Heart Care India Co., Hemovent GmbH, Jarvik Heart Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Palex Medical SA, RAUMEDIC AG, Saati SpA, SONOTEC GmbH, SynCardia Systems LLC, and Terumo Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

