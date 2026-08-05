Heartland Fleet + Traffic and Valtir Announce Texas Collaboration to Offer Additional TMA Service, Sales, and Support Across Texas

BRIDGEPORT, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Fleet + Traffic today announced a Texas collaboration with Valtir, a global leader in roadway safety solutions. The collaboration adds Heartland Fleet + Traffic as one of Valtir's premier service providers for the sales, installation, repair, and maintenance of Truck Mounted Attenuators (TMAs) for customers throughout Texas.

This collaboration in the Lone Star State combines Valtir's industry-leading TMA product portfolio and more than 50 years of roadway safety expertise with Heartland Fleet + Traffic's extensive regional service network and technical upfit solutions. Operating out of Heartland Fleet + Traffic's facility in Bridgeport, Texas, the location provides a central hub for local contractors, traffic control companies, municipalities, utility providers, and transportation agencies across the state.

Through this regional network, Texas fleet operators can now count on:

Faster Turnaround Times: Significantly reduced repair downtime to keep projects moving forward.

Significantly reduced repair downtime to keep projects moving forward. Enhanced Inventory Access: Immediate availability of stocked replacement TMA parts and replacement units.

Immediate availability of stocked replacement TMA parts and replacement units. Customization & Flexibility: Specialized custom builds alongside responsive mobile service options directly in the field.

Specialized custom builds alongside responsive mobile service options directly in the field. Dedicated Local Support: Expert ongoing maintenance aimed at maximizing fleet readiness and uptime.

"This collaboration is focused on enhancing the operational readiness of essential TMA equipment for our Texas customers," said Cecil Brown, Vice President of EAS Sales at Valtir. "By aligning Valtir's renowned TMA solutions with Heartland Fleet + Traffic's expert local service, we are helping our end users maximize fleet uptime, minimize repair downtime, and keep their work zone projects moving forward."

"Our team is fully equipped to deliver dependable repairs, efficient turnarounds, and trusted service that our roadway partners rely on," added Dev Zacharias, President of Heartland Fleet + Traffic.

The collaboration reinforces a mutual commitment to offering reliable service and innovative TMA solutions to Texas roadway agencies and local contractors.

About Heartland Fleet + Traffic

Heartland Fleet + Traffic delivers responsive service, technical expertise, and turnkey upfit solutions backed by experienced industry professionals. The company provides premium TMA repair, installation, and mobile service throughout Texas.

For Heartland Fleet + Traffic media inquiries, please contact:

Dev Zacharias, President

[email protected]

www.Heartlandhq.us

About Valtir

Valtir has been a trusted leader and global supplier of highway products for over 50 years, continuously advancing technologies that improve protection for roadway workers and the traveling public. Valtir's core roadway product lines include guardrail, end terminals, cable and steel longitudinal barriers, crash cushions, truck and trailer-mounted attenuators, water-filled barricades, sign supports, and delineators. For Valtir Texas TMA Service inquiries, please visit: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/JWdgbkw.

For Valtir media inquiries, please contact:

Theresa Stultz, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

www.Valtir.com

SOURCE VALTIR, LLC