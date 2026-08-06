HeartNexus Telecardiology Network Reports 50% Increase in Study Volume After 5 Years with Studycast

Telecardiology network of 70+ board-certified cardiologists uses Studycast to standardize reads, cut turnaround times, and extend cardiac coverage to underserved communities across 46 states

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartNexus, a telecardiology network of more than 70 board-certified cardiologists serving partner facilities in 46 states, today reported a 50% increase in study volume after five years on Studycast, a cloud-based imaging platform built for cardiology, vascular, and women's health practices, as well as hospitals, including point-of-care and emergency settings. HeartNexus has run on Studycast since the practice was founded, using the platform as the operational backbone behind a physician network that reaches underserved communities, from small rural clinics to correctional facilities, across the country.

A 2024 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that 46% of U.S. counties have no practicing cardiologist. Founder and CEO Dr. Robert Beto, a cardiologist with three decades of experience, built HeartNexus around a network of board-certified cardiologists deployed remotely. Physicians read studies for partner facilities wherever those facilities are located. HeartNexus does not operate physical clinics of its own.

The partnership with Studycast gives every cardiologist in the HeartNexus network access to the same worklist and the same image-quality, measurement, and calibration tools, regardless of location or training background. This empowers physicians from academic medical centers, hospital systems, and private practices to produce reports in the same format across all 46 states.

Studycast's standardized imaging workflow functionality has enabled HeartNexus to increase the volume of studies it processes without adding administrative staff, making it possible for HeartNexus to expand to new sites nationwide and into new partner types, including device manufacturers and the Department of Corrections, bringing cardiac coverage to facilities that previously had no cardiologist available.

"Studycast has become a force of standardization for us," said Dr. Robert Beto, cardiologist, CEO, and founder of HeartNexus.

"The level of care remains the same, whether our partner facilities have 4 beds or 500 beds," added Paul Gabriel, Jr., operations officer at HeartNexus.

Since building its network on Studycast, HeartNexus has grown study volume by roughly 50% without adding administrative staff, cut turnaround time by 30–40%, and now returns completed reports to partner facilities within 24 hours on average. New partner sites, many of them in rural or underserved areas, are onboarded within one to two weeks on average.

"Our mission has always been to make it easy for physicians to work hard," said Brian Kelly, executive chairman at Studycast. "Tech has demonstrated the ability to transform care by removing waste in workflow and speeding up accurate diagnosis. Each creates space for additional patient access, and when combined, they create even greater access. Five years in, it's amazing to see HeartNexus's growth and commensurate growth in patient access. We are proud to serve them."

HeartNexus and Studycast are in early conversations about extending the platform to cardiac CT as the network continues to grow into new underserved markets.

About Studycast

Studycast is a cloud-based imaging, reporting, and workflow solution designed to help practices improve efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver a faster, higher-quality patient experience.

To learn more, visit studycast.com.

About HeartNexus

HeartNexus is a team of nationally recognized, board-certified cardiologists who specialize in cardiac test interpretation and peer-to-peer consultations.

To learn more, visit heartnexus.com.

SOURCE Studycast