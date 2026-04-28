Heasy Launches Next-generation Swipe App for Home-Buying

"Tinder for Home Buyers" Transforms the Home Search Into a Personalized, Intuitive Journey

MOBILE, Ala., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heasy (www.heasyapp.com) today announced the launch of "Heasy – Home Buying Made Easy", a groundbreaking mobile application that reimagines the home-buying experience for a new generation of buyers. Combining the intuitive swipe-based interface popularized by modern dating apps with powerful real estate search technology, Heasy empowers buyers to discover their dream home faster, smarter, and with far less stress.

The average home buyer spends months scrolling through overwhelming listing portals, attending open houses, and wading through properties that simply don't fit their lifestyle. Heasy changes that. By allowing users to swipe right on homes they love and left on those they don't, the app learns each buyer's unique preferences — from architectural style, neighborhood vibe to school ratings — and delivers increasingly tailored matches over time.

"Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions a person will ever make, yet the process has been broken for decades," said J.C. Smith, Founder of Heasy. "We built Heasy to make that journey feel natural and exciting. Our platform meets buyers where they are and evolves with every swipe, so finding the right home feels less like homework and more like discovery."

Download the Heasy app today. Find it at www.heasyapp.com. It works on iPhones and Android phones, and it's free. Heasy helps homebuyers all across the U.S.

Key features of the Heasy app include:

Smart Swipe Technology — An AI-powered matching engine that refines home recommendations in real time based on user behavior and preferences.





— An AI-powered matching engine that refines home recommendations in real time based on user behavior and preferences. Instant Agent Connect — Seamless one-tap connection to licensed local real estate agents when a buyer is ready to take the next step.





— Seamless one-tap connection to licensed local real estate agents when a buyer is ready to take the next step. Saved Matches & Sharing — Saves all matches and has easy sharing to others helping in the home buying search.

For more information, visit www.heasyapp.com or download the app at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Heasy (www.heasyapp.com) is a real estate technology company on a mission to make home buying accessible, intuitive, and empowering for everyone. Heasy combines smart matching algorithms with a consumer-friendly experience to connect buyers with the homes — and communities — that are right for them. Swipe Right on Your Dream Home!

J. C. Smith

Founder, Heasy & Assoc. Broker KW Mobile

251.610.2451

[email protected]

SOURCE Heasy