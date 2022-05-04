"Heeeere's Stanley!"

The Stanley Film Center, a non-profit entity funded, in part, by a Colorado State Regional Tourism grant is intended to bring new economic activity to the state. The Center will be a multi-genre film and music venue with the horror film genre as the theme of the museum.

"I can't think of anything more appropriate than this piece of film history to start the museum's collection," said incoming Stanley Film Center CEO Rand Harrington. "The Center and its museum are going to be a must-go destination for film lovers from around Colorado, the country and world."

The Stanley Hotel complex has a long and storied connection to The Shining. It was at the world-famous Stanley Hotel in room 217 that Stephen King was inspired to write the novel which was turned into one of the most famous films of all time and starred Jack Nicholson and his trusty axe.

Construction for The Stanley Film Center is currently underway, and it is planned to open in Spring of 2024. The axe will be on incorporated into tours at the Stanley Hotel until the film center opens.

"This is the first of many exciting announcements we expect to make over the next two years," said Harrington. "We look forward to sharing more about the center, its mission, its construction milestones, and its opening events, so definitely stay tuned."

