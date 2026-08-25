Heelr Launches a Faster, Trusted Way for Businesses to Access Verified Cybersecurity Expertise

Powered by Cyberr, the new B2B platform helps organizations quickly connect with identity-verified cybersecurity professionals for compliance, security assessments and critical business moments

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Heelr announced the launch of its B2B platform that connects organizations with identity-verified cybersecurity professionals, giving businesses of all sizes a faster, more trusted way to find, engage and pay for cybersecurity expertise when they need it. Powered by Cyberr's established professional network, Heelr offers verified professionals, credential validation and payment protection in a singular, streamlined experience, designed specifically for cybersecurity services.

Whether responding to a customer security questionnaire, preparing for ISO 27001 certification, completing a penetration test before a product launch or meeting new regulatory requirements such as NIS2 and DORA, organizations rely on external security specialists to keep their businesses running.

Cybersecurity is now a necessity for commercial success, including for small businesses and startups. The AI revolution has made it easier than ever for even the earliest-stage companies to build new products, but these rapidly-generated offerings need securing just as quickly. Meanwhile, full-time security teams are not always realistic for these organizations' budgets and resources.

As a result, demand for easily accessible, contract- or project-based cybersecurity expertise is steeply on the rise. The global cybersecurity services market currently exceeds $86 billion, yet finding qualified experts quickly in the face of compliance deadlines or breaking security incidents is still a significant challenge.

Heelr is designed for business leaders, founders, operations teams and IT managers who need trusted expertise on a fractional or project basis. With Heelr, organizations can quickly connect with verified cybersecurity professionals for services such as penetration testing, virtual CISO support, compliance preparation, security assessments and other specialized engagements. Every professional on the platform must undergo identity verification and credential validation before accepting paid work, while payment protection helps give both buyers and providers greater confidence throughout the engagement.

"The cybersecurity industry has evolved dramatically over the past decade, but the way businesses procure security expertise has barely changed," said Laurent Halimi, CEO of Heelr and Cyberr. "Organizations often need specialized, outside expertise at challenging, time-sensitive moments, yet they're still relying on convoluted processes like referrals, email chains and manual contracting to find it. Existing freelancer platforms provide little confidence that cybersecurity professionals have the expertise they claim, or that they are even who they say they are. Heelr brings trust and simplicity to that process by making it easier for businesses of all sizes to connect with verified cybersecurity professionals when they need them most."

Built on Cyberr's established community of cybersecurity professionals, Heelr enters the market with a verified supply of practitioners already in place. Heelr is now generally available for organizations' cybersecurity services needs. Cybersecurity consultants, independent specialists and boutique security firms can also now join the platform to access qualified opportunities and streamlined engagement management.

For more information, visit https://heelr.com

About Heelr

Heelr is a B2B platform that connects organizations with identity-verified cybersecurity professionals for the moments that matter. Whether businesses need support for compliance, penetration testing, security assessments or virtual CISO expertise, Heelr provides a trusted way to discover, engage and pay verified cybersecurity specialists. Powered by Cyberr, Heelr combines identity verification, credential validation and payment protection to help organizations access trusted expertise with confidence.

SOURCE Heelr